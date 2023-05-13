  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
A deserted railway station in Germany
The rail strike announced by the trade union EVG is going to severely impact traffic on Monday and Tuesday next weekImage: Jochen Eckel/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

Deutsche Bahn asks court to block 50-hour rail strike

44 minutes ago

The rail company is hoping to prevent the strike and three days of travel disruptions with legal action. Meanwhile, one in four Germans say they don't understand the strike.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RIeO

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn asked for an urgent court order to block a 50-hour rail strike set to begin on Sunday evening.

The rail strike which was announced by Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, is expected to severely impact train traffic on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Deutsche Bahn said it will cancel all long-distance trains and most regional services during the strike.

The industrial action comes amid faltering negotiations between the union and Deutsche Bahn.

But the rail operator said legal action was necessary to stop the strike "in the interest of the customers."

Why is EVG holding the strike?

The EVG has been negotiating new collective agreements with 50 railway companies for 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom work for German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

According to the EVG, the strike will affect Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies.

The workers' decision to strike has been called "crazy" and "excessive" by Deutsche Bahn's head of personnel Martin Seiler.

"The patience of our members is now really exhausted," EVG wage negotiator Cosima Ingenschay said on Thursday. "We are forced to strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is."

Railway workers have carried out several rounds of strikes over the previous months, including actions called by major union Verdi, as soaring inflation drives up the cost of living.

Germany's most scenic railroad line

One in four don't understand the strike

 A survey report published on Saturday showed that one out of four people in Germany has "no understanding at all" about the upcoming 50-hour rail strike.

A total of 1,010 people took part in the polls conducted by the polling company YouGov, for the German press agency, DPA.

Only 19% of the people claimed that they completely understood the industrial action.

While 26% of people admitted that they were "rather sympathetic" to the decision of holding a rail strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the other 26% of people said that they were "rather unsympathetic" to the action.

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

ab, mf/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelenskyy and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella climb a staircase in Rome with a military orchestra in the background

Ukraine updates: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Rome

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Conflicts16 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder (center), Charlotte Knobloch, Pinchas Goldschmidt

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionMay 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian band Tvorchi performs on stage in Liverpool

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

MusicMay 12, 202302:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Mohammed Dader, who was killed in an Israeli strike

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Conflicts17 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

PoliticsMay 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand in front of a crowd of supporters

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage