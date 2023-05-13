Deutsche Bahn asks court to block 50-hour rail strike

According to the EVG, the strike will affect Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies.
The workers' decision to strike has been called "crazy" and "excessive" by Deutsche Bahn's head of personnel Martin Seiler.
"The patience of our members is now really exhausted," EVG wage negotiator Cosima Ingenschay said on Thursday. "We are forced to strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is."
Railway workers have carried out several rounds of strikes over the previous months, including actions called by major union Verdi, as soaring inflation drives up the cost of living.
One in four don't understand the strike
A survey report published on Saturday showed that one out of four people in Germany has "no understanding at all" about the upcoming 50-hour rail strike.
A total of 1,010 people took part in the polls conducted by the polling company YouGov, for the German press agency, DPA.
Only 19% of the people claimed that they completely understood the industrial action.
While 26% of people admitted that they were "rather sympathetic" to the decision of holding a rail strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the other 26% of people said that they were "rather unsympathetic" to the action.
