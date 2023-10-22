Detroit synagogue president stabbed to death

US police asked the FBI to help investigate the murder of synagogue president Samantha Woll in Detroit. Officials cautioned against speculating on the motive.

The body of 40 year-old Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president, was discovered on Saturday near her home with multiple stab wounds, US police said.

The victim had been leading the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit since 2022.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President," the synagogue said. "At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available."

Woll was also an adviser to Democratic representative Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Police warn against speculating on the motive

Woll's body was found in a residential area near the Detroit River, where a trail of blood led to her home, according to Detroit police.

The murder's report comes amid rising tensions in Muslim and Jewish communities over the Isreal-Gaza conflict, however, the police have urged the public to not speculate as the motive behind the murder has not been determined.

The police have asked FBI to aid in the investigation. Police Chief James White urged "that everyone remain patient" while the investigation is underway despite "many unanswered questions."

"It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed," White said in a statement. "An update on the investigation will be forthcoming tomorrow."

Condolences pour in for Woll

Several people from the Jewish community and the Democratic Party expressed their condolences over Woll's death.

"Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known," Dana Nessel wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. "She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country."

Slotkin said Woll sought to build "understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness," adding that she was "heartbroken" to know about her death.

mfi/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)