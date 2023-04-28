Detecting Illegal Mines in Senegal

A geologist in Senegal has invented a computer program to detect illegal mining. There are hundreds of illegal mines in the country, and many are a threat to the environment.

Also on Eco Africa:

Image: DW

Turning Farm Waste into Clean Energy in Uganda

For the first time, villagers of Nwoya in Northern Uganda are using electricity. Homes and businesses are being powered by renewable energy, generated from farm waste.

Image: DW

An old tradition meets a new trend: Bread beer

Beer and bread share a common history: Places that baked bread in medieval times often also brewed beer. Now, they're being combined to make a modern treat that's also good for the environment.

Image: APTN

Forest schools in Sweden

Sweden's national curriculum dictates that preschool children play outdoors for at least two hours a day. The idea is that a natural environment encourages learning.

Image: DW

Palm weevil larvae as alternative food in DR Congo

Congolese agronomists are turning to palm weevil larvae in their search for alternative protein sources for a population facing food insecurity.

