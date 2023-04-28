  1. Skip to content
Eco Africa (28.04.2023)
Image: DW
Nature and EnvironmentAfrica

Detecting Illegal Mines in Senegal

49 minutes ago

A geologist in Senegal has invented a computer program to detect illegal mining. There are hundreds of illegal mines in the country, and many are a threat to the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QcFP

 

Also on Eco Africa:

 

Eco Africa (28.04.2023)
Image: DW

Turning Farm Waste into Clean Energy in Uganda

For the first time, villagers of Nwoya in Northern Uganda are using electricity. Homes and businesses are being powered by renewable energy, generated from farm waste.  

 

 

 

Brot Bier
Image: DW

An old tradition meets a new trend: Bread beer

Beer and bread share a common history: Places that baked bread in medieval times often also brewed beer. Now, they're being combined to make a modern treat that's also good for the environment.

 

 

 

Eco Africa (28.04.2023)
Image: APTN

Forest schools in Sweden

Sweden's national curriculum dictates that preschool children play outdoors for at least two hours a day. The idea is that a natural environment encourages learning.

 

 

 

Eco Africa (28.04.2023)
Image: DW

Palm weevil larvae as alternative food in DR Congo

Congolese agronomists are turning to palm weevil larvae in their search for alternative protein sources for a population facing food insecurity.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 28.04.2023 – 19:30 UTC
MON 01.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
MON 01.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 01.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics5 hours ago
