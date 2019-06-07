Detained Russian journalist Ivan Golunov taken to hospital

Russian reporter Ivan Golunov collapsed at a police station on Saturday ahead of a court hearing over alleged drug-related offenses, Golunov's lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote.

Golunov was arrested in Moscow on Friday while he was on his way to meet a source, according to his employers at the Russian-language Meduza news outlet. Moscow police claim to have found drugs in his backpack and his apartment. Meduza and many other independent media sources claim police have planted the drugs on the 36-year-old reporter, who has made his reputation by investigating high-level corruption, including shady dealings in Moscow city hall. The independent news site also reported that police refused Golunov's request to be tested for handling drugs, and only allowed the journalist to contact his legal counsel some 16 hours after the arrest.

Read more: 'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship

Golunov's lawyer Chikov claims his client was beaten by the police. On Saturday, Chikov said paramedics suspected Golunov had suffered broken ribs, bruising and concussion, and that "police chiefs" were pushing against his hospitalization.

In turn, Moscow police said Golunov was hospitalized after he complained of "feeling unwell."

"He has received emergency treatment," they told Russian Interfax news agency. "Based on the result of examination by the ambulance doctors, a decision was made to direct the detainee to a medical facility for analysis."

'We'll bury you forever'

Also on Saturday, Russian authorities charged Golunov with "attempt at illegal large-scale dealing of narcotics." The reporter was due to appear before a judge later in the day to determine if he would remain in custody. Due to his health issues, it was not immediately clear if the hearing would take place as planned.

If the case goes to trial and Golunov is convicted, he would face between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Watch video 02:32 Share Pussy Riot's Verzilov defiant Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GDXF Russian activist Verzilov defiant after alleged poisoning

Golunov's arrest triggered shockwaves among independent reporters in Russia. While journalist often face persecution and threats for reporting on topics not sanctioned by the Kremlin, drug accusations such as the one against Golunov remain relatively rare.

"Everything indicates that the authorities are planting drugs on their targets to shut them up with a jail sentence," said Natalia Zvyagina, director of Amnesty International's office in Russia.

Read more: Poisoned Pussy Riot activist says the Kremlin was sending a 'warning sign'

Moscow police briefly detained three employees of the online news outlet "Takiye Dela" for staging picket line in support of Golunov.

Meduza general director Galina Timchenko told reporters that Golunov had been receiving death threats.

"Two months ago they became almost daily," she said, adding that she had failed to persuade Golunov to contact police.

"They said 'we'll bury you forever'," she said.

dj/rc (AFP, Interfax)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.