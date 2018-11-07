 Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov stages German opera from afar | News | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov stages German opera from afar

Kirill Serebrennikov has been under house arrest, with no access to a phone, or the internet for two years. But that hasn't stopped him preparing to launch a modern take on Verdi's Nabucco in Hamburg on Sunday.

Kirill Serebrennikov

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov's new opera will premiere in the German city of Hamburg on Sunday without the controversial dramatist, as he remains under house arrest in Moscow.

The film, ballet and theatre director was confined to his house without phone or internet two years ago oncharges that he and three colleagues embezzled around €1,800,000 ($2,000,000) of public funds. He denies the allegations. Supporters have said his legal trouble is an attempt to silence an outspoken defender of freedom of expression.

Watch video 01:44

Russian director Serebrennikov detained

New production

In a reworking of Verdi's Nabucco, Serebrennikov's new opera depicts the 2015 influx of refugees that sparked populism and islamaphobic anger in Europe, including the anti-Islam Pegida street marches in Dresden.

He transposed the biblical story of the Hebrews in Babylon to the United Nations in New York. It also takes aim at a rise in nationalism, with the historical character Nabucco elected under the motto "Assyria First."

Serebrennikov directed production of the work by exchanging filmed rehearsals and his comments via USB data sticks.

35 refugees have been hired to play as part of the biblical "slave choir."

Actors from Serebrennikov's film Leto attending the opening

While actors from Serebrennikov's film "Leto" attended the opening, he was under house arrest in Moscow

Sold out

All tickets for the first season sold out early but a second season has been slated for September.

Nabucco is the third show Serebrennikov has directed from a distance . His 2018 film Leto also opened at the Cannes festival without him. 

Serebrennikov's work often deals with sensitive topics such as homosexuality and the power of the church, running counter to ideas of a homogenous Russia dominated by orthodox conservatism.

ta/rt (AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cate Blanchett joins German petition for Russian theater director's freedom

German theater directors are calling for the release of detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who's been charged with embezzlement. Actress Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff are among the signees. (28.08.2017)  

Russia detains theater director Kirill Serebrennikov over alleged fraud

Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov is renowned for his bold productions criticizing conservative figures of power in Russia. He has now been arrested on suspicion of committing massive fraud. (22.08.2017)  

Record turnout at Dresden PEGIDA rally sees more than 25,000 march

More than 25,000 PEGIDA supporters have marched through Dresden in their biggest turnout yet. But some 9,000 counter protesters were also ready to take a stand, as DW's Kate Brady reports. (12.01.2015)  

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov to complete 'Hänsel and Gretel' despite arrest

Despite his arrest in Russia, the star director is still expected to complete his work for the Stuttgart Opera. A special event is to be held instead of his finished staging, planned to premiere on October 22. (19.09.2017)  

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov releases film as trial begins

As stage and screen director Kirill Serebrennikov goes to trial in Moscow for alleged fraud, the release of his film "Leto" in Germany is a metaphor for resistance. The movie was made under prolonged house arrest. (07.11.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2017/08/25/show-trial-kirill-serebrennikov-a58759

Audios and videos on the topic

Russian director Serebrennikov detained  

Related content

Filmfestspiele Cannes 2018 | Filmstill «Leto», Kirill Serebrennikow (Russland)

Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov releases film as trial begins 07.11.2018

As stage and screen director Kirill Serebrennikov goes to trial in Moscow for alleged fraud, the release of his film "Leto" in Germany is a metaphor for resistance. The movie was made under prolonged house arrest.

Eröffnung der Russian Seasons in Berlin

A little peace: 'Russian Seasons' festival kicks off in Berlin 09.01.2019

Russian theaters and orchestras will perform in a range of concerts, exhibitions and shows throughout Germany this year. DW's Anastassia Boutsko wonders if it's a way of scaring off evil spirits in the political realm.

Kirill Serebrennikow

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov to complete 'Hänsel and Gretel' despite arrest 19.09.2017

Despite his arrest in Russia, the star director is still expected to complete his work for the Stuttgart Opera. A special event is to be held instead of his finished staging, planned to premiere on October 22.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  