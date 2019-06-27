Destruction of German memorial to right-wing terror victim prompts investigation

An oak tree commemorating the first murder victim of the neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Underground (NSU) group has been sawed down in Zwickau, near the Polish border.
Officials in the eastern German city of Zwickau are investigating the destruction of a public memorial dedicated to the first victim of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), a right-wing extremist terror group that killed ten people in anti-immigrant attacks between 2000 and 2007.
The NSU murders and the resulting court case against the group's only surviving member, who was sentenced to life in prison last year, led to accusations that German authorities had repeatedly failed to take the threat of right-wing violence seriously. The group was uncovered effectively by chance in 2011, when its ringleaders botched a bank robbery and led police to them.
Read more: Neo-Nazism: What is Germany's NSU terror trial?
New memorial vandalized
The memorial, an oak tree, was located in a public park in the German city of Zwickau, in the eastern German state of Saxony. It had been planted on September 8 to commemorate Enver Simsek, a flower seller with Turkish roots who was killed in Nuremberg by the NSU in 2000. The city announced on Thursday that the tree had been sawed down.
It is not the first time such instance in the city: In 2016 a different memorial to the victims of the NSU in Zwickau was also vandalized.
The NSU terror cell, made up of Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt and Beate Zschäpe, lived underground for many years in Zwickau.
Read more: Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
'Simply shocking'
German politicians condemned the destruction of the memorial. Zwickau's mayor, Pia Findeiss, said in a statement, "The sawing down of the tree is a sign of intolerance, a lack of democratic understanding and disrespect toward terror victims and their families."
Angela Merkel's government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, described the incident in a tweet as "simply shocking." He added that the NSU murders remain a reason for shame.
The vandalism of the Zwickau memorial comes as Germany is seeing an uptick in violence from far-right extremist groupings and individuals.
The murder of German politician Walter Lübcke in the central state of Hessen in early June, which is being treated as a politically motivated terror attack, prompted criticism that the German government was once again downplaying the threat of far-right extremist violence.
More to follow...
cmb/msh (dpa, epd, AP)
People in Germany's neo-Nazi scene are vandalizing memorials to people murdered by the terrorist cell National Socialist Underground, new figures show. But the government claims the NSU has not had a noticeable effect. (10.08.2018)
Suspected far-right terrorist Beate Zschäpe could face life in prison for her role in the killings, but the victims' families are disappointed. They hoped the trial would offer more clarity on what really happened. (06.05.2018)
The surviving member of the neo-Nazi terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), Beate Zschäpe, has been found guilty of 10 counts of murder. The trial was one of the biggest in postwar German history. (11.07.2018)
The trial of the NSU right-wing terror cell will soon reach its conclusion, after beginning more than four years ago. DW answers five key questions from one of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi cases. (12.09.2017)
Violent crimes motivated by xenophobia rose slightly in Germany last year, the country's domestic intelligence agency has reported. The agency has been accused of blindness to neo-Nazi terrorist cells in the country. (27.06.2019)
Germany should have a weekly protest against right-wing extremism similar to "Fridays for Future," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He claimed that far too often, Germans turn a blind eye to right-wing terrorism. (22.06.2019)