SportsAngola

Destroyer Diva: The Angolan who scored 22 goals in one match

Tainã Mansani | Pedro Borralho Ndomba
January 16, 2024

Irene Goncalves made history in Angolan soccer after scoring 22 goals in one match. However, the 'destroyer diva' hardly gets the same recognition as male players. Now, she wants to inspire younger female players to reach for the stars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bJXv
