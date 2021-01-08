Destination: Mars

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mars remains a major destination in space travel. The vision is for humans to one day live there.
In order to prepare for that future, amateur astronauts have simulated a mission to Mars in Israel's Negev desert.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
The Milky Way: Our home galaxy
People who look up into the nighttime sky might be able to see a bright band – the Milky Way. What explains its shape? And what is it composed of?
Just ask! Could our Milky Way be sucked into a black hole?
This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from C. Romero Vargas in San José, Costa Rica.
Built of sand
Humble sand is actually one of the world's top commodities. But its supply is not infinite. In Germany as elsewhere, the construction industry uses up huge amounts of this natural resource. How could we mine and use the material more sustainably?
Cologne Cathedral: Cleaning sandstone with sand
Sandstone has been used for construction purposes for centuries – and was the chief material used to build Cologne Cathedral. To clean the church's now black façade, restorers are turning to the very material the building is made of: sand.
