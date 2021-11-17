Destination Culture - Löbau & Görlitz

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The iconic Schminke House is a pioneering example of modern architecture in the International Style. The house was designed by Hans Sharoun and is located in the Saxon town of Löbau in eastern Germany. Sharoun later rose to fame for his design of the concert hall Berliner Philharmonie. Hannah Hummel visited the Schminke House and spent the night there.
She also visited Görlitz and its well-preserved old city center. Görlitz is a popular location for shooting films. Directors such as Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson have had big productions filmed there. During her trip, Hannah Hummel visited the film set of a major German series production in Görlitz, which is sometimes called "Görliwood.”