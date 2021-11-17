TV

Destination Culture - Löbau & Görlitz

The iconic Schminke House is a pioneering example of modern architecture in the International Style. The house was designed by Hans Sharoun and is located in the Saxon town of Löbau in eastern Germany. Sharoun later rose to fame for his design of the concert hall Berliner Philharmonie. Hannah Hummel visited the Schminke House and spent the night there.