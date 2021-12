Destination Culture

Destination Culture - Glashütte, Altenberg & Freiberg

In this episode, Hannah Hummel’s road trip through Saxony takes her to Glashütte. Germans are known for being punctual, and Glashütte is known for watchmaking. Hannah also visits the Ore Mountains and heads underground. In Freiberg, she meets a student from Sri Lanka who has made the silver-mining town her temporary home.