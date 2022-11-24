  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

Destination Culture - Exploring Germany: Brandenburg

23 minutes ago

Traveling to some of the most popular places in Germany in a modified classic car – how cool is that? Hannah Hummel and her four-wheeled friend, an electric VW Beetle cabriolet are the team behind the series.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K0Zc
DW

In the first edition of the new season, the pair explore the cultural highlights of Brandenburg. The discovery tour includes the Palace of Sanssouci and the Spreewald region. On this occasion, the German-Scottish presenter is joined by her colleague from Check-in Lukas Stege. He takes us to the Beelitz Sanatorium and the book town of Wünsdorf – two places with a chequered history.

In December, the road trip is set to continue - to the states of Thüringen and Rheinland-Pfalz.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 26.11.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 26.11.2022 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 22:02 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 26.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

