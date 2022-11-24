Destination Culture - Exploring Germany: Brandenburg

Traveling to some of the most popular places in Germany in a modified classic car – how cool is that? Hannah Hummel and her four-wheeled friend, an electric VW Beetle cabriolet are the team behind the series.

In the first edition of the new season, the pair explore the cultural highlights of Brandenburg. The discovery tour includes the Palace of Sanssouci and the Spreewald region. On this occasion, the German-Scottish presenter is joined by her colleague from Check-in Lukas Stege. He takes us to the Beelitz Sanatorium and the book town of Wünsdorf – two places with a chequered history.

In December, the road trip is set to continue - to the states of Thüringen and Rheinland-Pfalz.

