Europe

Despite war, reconstruction booms in Ukraine's capital

Builders in Kyiv are working non-stop to repair homes damaged by Russian shelling. Residents hope to move back in before the temperatures drop.

A view of green trees through a window in a burned out building

The outlook is no longer so grim for Kyiv residents who have to rebuilt their homes

"The builders are doing a great job," said Tamara Herasymenko, a resident of a 16-story apartment building on the western outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. "They're working seven days a week," she enthused.

Herasymenko has come by the building on Chornobylska Street along with several other of the building's residents to see how the reconstruction work is progressing here.

It was on the morning of March 15 that a Russian rocket hit the tower block, causing significant destruction. The Russian strike hit a gas line leading into the upper stories and this quickly caused a major fire. Out of 126 apartments here, 76 were completely burnt out while the rest suffered water and smoke damage.

Herasymenko recounts how about a third of the building's residents were home that day. Rescue services managed to get more than 40 people out of the building but four of her neighbors lost their lives

Tamara Herasymenko stands outside her building whose facade is covered in scaffolding

Tamara Herasymenko would like to return to her apartment before winter

Since that day, the building's residents have been homeless. "Some have rented a temporary apartment and others are staying with relatives," Herasymenko told DW. "Some left the country."

"I rented an apartment here in Kyiv myself," she continued. But, she said, like most of her neighbors, she wants to get back into her own home as quickly as possible.

Some 100 construction workers are busy at the site every day, according to Denys Titov, a project manager at Askon, the company that's running the site.

"We think we'll have this done by the time the heating season starts, mid-October or November," he said — although he adds that the war is delaying the delivery of some construction materials.

Earthquake proofing

Askon started work on this apartment building in mid-April after authorities checked that it could be rebuilt.

"Initially residents said they wouldn't want to live here again. The damage just seemed too great," Titov explained. "But this building is going to still be standing for years to come."

The project manager believes that the apartment block's orignal sturdy construction helped it withstand the Russian rocket strike.

"It was just lucky that it was this block, built to withstand earthquakes, that was struck," he said. "In the whole of Kyiv there are only about 30 such buildings. If that hadn't been the case, then the outcome would have been much worse and we would most likely have had to pull it down."

Initially, everything was covered with dust and piles of rubble had to be carried away, Titov recalled. But now, the workers are insulating the outer walls and renovating the interiors of the apartments.

"This apartment block is going to be better than it was before," Titov said. "The electrics are completely new, the lifts are new, the facade is insulated and there are energy-saving windows and new bathrooms."

Project manager Denys Titov, wearing a hard hat, stands inside a building with unfinished walls

Denys Titov is in charge of the reconstruction on the Chornobylska Street apartment block

One thing the apartments won't come with though is new furniture. But volunteers are helping with that, resident Herasymenko said, "Those who have absolutely nothing at all left will be given furniture and household goods."

Upper floors left dangling

Closer to the city center, a 26-story apartment building on Lobanovskyi Prospect, a wide boulevard in Kyiv's southwestern neighborhoods, was also damaged after it was struck by a Russian rocket on February 26.

The rocket tore a hole in the building between the 17th and 21st floors, leaving the upper floors hanging in midair.

With the apartment block in danger of collapsing, residents quickly gathered donations to pay for urgent structural support to keep the building standing.

"At that time, the state wasn't able to take care of rebuilding private houses," said Olena Chumakova, who represents the residents involved in the reconstruction. "So we collected donations to get supports erected between the floors. The rubble was also taken away."

The residents managed to collect almost 2 million Ukrainian hryvnia (€53,500 or $53,500). They have since spent around 1.3 million of that on the renovations.

A view shows a a mulitstoried apartment building, with several gaping holes in its sides where walls and windows are missing

A Russian rocket tore a hole in the upper stories of this Kyiv apartment building on Lobanovskyi Prospect

'Summer of noise and dust'

When local authorities did an structural inspection several months later, they determined that the upper floors would have to demolished and rebuilt, something that would take around three months.

Residents on the lower floors, living in undamaged apartments, were able to stay in their homes during the reconstruction.

"It was a summer with a lot of noise and dust. Even now they're still hammering away," Chumakova told DW. "But we're just happy that the building is being brought back to life. We didn't actually expect them to start working on this so quickly."

Experts have said that the whole job is likely to end up costing around 57 million hryvnia, (around €1.5 million) Chumakova said, but the city of Kyiv has already committed to paying that.

"Unfortunately the building won't be finished before the heaters go on for winter," said Oleksandr Akimov, who heads Zhytloinvestbud-UKB, a real estate and construction company run by the Kyiv city council which is overseeing the reconstruction of all the damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

And workers can't go any faster on the high rise on Lobanovskyi Prospect because the concrete needs to harden first. They also can't insulate the outer walls properly if there is a frost.

"I think the work there will be finished in March or April next year," Akimov said.

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.

Fire broke out in the Chornobylska Street apartment block after it was hit by a Russian rocket in March

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, 640 buildings have been damaged in Kyiv, among them 238 apartment houses. Of these, 16 suffered serious damage. Akimov says that the city has allocated around 600 million hryvnia (around €16 million) in its budget for reconstruction work.

That sum could rise though, he warned, if inspections on other buildings show work is needed there, too.

The Ukrainian government is adding to this fund with a further 200 million hryvnia (about €5.3 million). "This money is for houses in Kyiv where windows were shattered due to shock waves from explosions," Akimov explained.

More and more residents are now returning to Kyiv and registering planned repairs with the authorities, the project manager said.

This article was originally published in Russian. 

  • Ukraine Krieg mit Russland russiche Panzer in Kiew

    Russian tanks on Kyiv's main street

    Children on tanks

    Children climb onto the captured Russian tanks displayed on the main street of Kyiv on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24. Six months ago, these tanks were ordered by the Russian president Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. He reportedly reckoned that they would capture Kyiv in three days.

  • A rusty armored personnel carrier with a banner that reads 'Azovstal, Free Mariupol Defenders'

    Russian tanks on Kyiv's main street

    Months of war

    Ukrainian soldiers held out against the invaders, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Now the main battles are taking place in the east and south of the country. The banner in the background reminds of the fate of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol, who surrendered in May.

  • A man in camouflage uniform looks at a destroyed Russian tank

    Russian tanks on Kyiv's main street

    Boosting morale

    An exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment was already held in Kyiv in May near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine as a way to boost morale. Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claims its troops destroyed more than 1,900 Russian tanks and more than 42,00 armored personnel carriers. The figures could not be independently verified.

  • Construction equipment moves tanks in front of a Kyiv monastery

    Russian tanks on Kyiv's main street

    Traveling exhibition

    In June and July, the Ukrainian government organized similar exhibitions in Warsaw and Prague. Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called for exhibiting captured Russian armor in other European capitals to keep the war on people's minds, even as media interest wanes.

  • Soviet tank in Narva

    Russian tanks on Kyiv's main street

    Removal of Soviet T-34 in Estonia

    The war in Ukraine also led to the dismantling of tanks in some European countries. In August, the Estonian government decided to remove a Soviet T-34 tank placed as a memorial in the eastern town of Narva on the border with Russia. The reason for the removal was that the monument poses a threat to public order, according to the Estonian government.

    Author: Dmytro Hubenko


BAKHMUT, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - JULY 23: A view of damage after Russian air strike hits the school as Ukraine-Russia war continues in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 23, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine reconstruction may cost $349 billion 09.09.2022

As the war in Ukraine goes on, the cost of rebuilding the country and its economy has risen dramatically. A detailed new report puts a figure on the damage: more than one-third of a trillion US dollars.

Why is Ukraine crying out for German weapons? Ukraine has long been demanding heavy weapons made in Germany. There are primarily military reasons for this: In the NATO alliance, Germany was particularly responsible for air defense from the ground during the Cold War.

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries Germany's 'disappointing signals' on weapons 13.09.2022

Ukraine's top diplomat condemned "abstract fears and excuses" behind Germany's reluctance as he pushed for further arms supplies. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin. DW rounds up the latest.

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries Germany's 'disappointing signals' on weapons 13.09.2022

Ukraine's top diplomat condemned "abstract fears and excuses" behind Germany's reluctance as he pushed for further arms supplies. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin. DW rounds up the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia-Ukraine updates: EU vows to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' 15.09.2022

The European Commission president said the EU will support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'. Meanwhile, Germany said it will send 50 armored vehicles and 2 multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. DW rounds up the latest.

