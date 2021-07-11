 Despite COVID, Tokyo hangs on to cultural Olympics program | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.07.2021

Culture

Despite COVID, Tokyo hangs on to cultural Olympics program

Struck by the pandemic, the cultural festival in the run-up to the Olympic Games has had to revise its program. With the absence of overseas visitors and new regulations, the "Pavilion Tokyo 2021" has taken a new turn.

  • Two miniature castle on opposite sides of a street in Tokyo

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    Tokyo Castle, Makoto Aida

    By creating two castles, which are seen as traditional symbols of strength and power, using cardboard and blue sheets, Makoto Aida questions the notion of permanence: "These reliable materials are robust but they also symbolize something temporary, which we often see in regions that have been affected by natural disasters in Japan," the artist says, stressing the need to withstand challenges.

  • Tea house art work covered in grass and moss

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    Tea House "Go-an," Terunobu Fujimori

    "A tea house requires height; it brings a new perspective on the world. Once you climb up and enter through the narrow and dark entrance, you see a completely different scenery. This effect is unique to tea houses," says artist Terunobu Fujimrori, who is fascinated by the thoughts that go into building tea houses, which are a central part of traditional Japanese architecture.

  • National Stadium by architect Kengo Kuma seen from the Go-an Tea House by Terunobu Fujimori

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    Tea House "Go-an," Terunobu Fujimori

    On its first floor, the tea house opens to a view of the National Stadium designed by architect Kengo Kuma. The contrast between the traditional space reserved for tea ceremonies and the 21st century design of the stadium highlight the opposites that are central to contemporary Japanese culture: Can they coexist, as pandemics, natural disasters and changing social dynamics challenge tradition?

  • A white room with white objects at The Obliteration Room installation

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    The Obliteration Room, Yayoi Kusama

    The theme of tea ceremonies continues at The Obliteration Room by artist Yayoi Kusama. But here, the focuses is on the aspect of (self)-destruction that is innate to repetitive rituals. This white room will soon disappear, as visitors will cover it with polka dots stickers in order to "obliterate" it. As the dots increase, everything disappears into them and "absorbed into something timeless."

  • Large artwork on the side of two Tokyo skyscrapers

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    Super Wall Art Tokyo, Tadanori Yokoo & Mimi Yokoo

    This large-scale mural covering the glass wall of Marunouchi Building and New Marunouchi Building forms a pair of huge canvasses created by artists Tadanori Yokoo and Mimi Yokoo. It depicts the energy of two elements: water and fire: "This project contains the desire to transmit this energy, this big swell of universal life forms, from Tokyo to the world and the future," the artists explain.

  • Teppei Fujiwara's Street Garden Theater consisting of wooden structures that resemble planting pots and rows of theater seats at the same time

    Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition

    Street Garden Theater, Teppei Fujiwara

    Teppei Fujiwara created a "theater for plants and people," designed to act as an "urban forest" with a complex interplay of woodwork and plants. The Pavilion evokes a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation since the Edo period, when people started to put plants pots in front of their houses. This legacy still continues in Tokyo today, creating spaces for people to rest.

    Author: Aimie Eliot


While Tokyo 2020 organizers have just announced that the Games will be held without live spectators and with Japan's borders being still closed to overseas tourists, a series of cultural programs and events will still go ahead despite restrictions and amid widespread criticism of the Japanese government's handling of the situation.

Up to 10,000 visitors were originally intented to be allowed to various Olympic events, but as Japan's grip on the rising case numbers in the country, especially the capital Tokyo, is tightening so are the consequences for events based on and around the Olympics.

Despite the worrzing trend, the Tokyo Festival has, however, managed to launch at the beginning of July with one of its core-events, the "Pavilion Tokyo 2021." The Tokyo Arts council says it is dedicated "to promote Tokyo's appeal as city of arts and culture" despite all the challenges the city is facing during the pandemic.

Security personnel at the Olympic village in Tokyo

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had to be postponed - and will only be going ahead without spectators in 2021

Located within a three-kilometer radius of the New National Stadium designed by Kengo Kuma, eight structures and installations created by six Japanese architects and two artists — among them, the worldwide-known contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama — are transforming the city center into an open-air museum. Although many events were forced to be canceled, postponed or held online, the organizers have decided to set up this outdoor event despite the fragile COVID-19 situation.

Redefining cultural spaces

That's why certain aspects had to be modified: To enter some of the pavilions, like the tiny Tea House Go-an by Terunobu Fujimori, which faces the stadium, advanced reservation is required, meaning that capacities are going to be limited.

Yayoi Kusama's Obliteration room — an indoor installation reproducing a typical house from the Japanese countryside —is also affected by certain last-moment modifications, as the building is designed for interaction between visitors and the artwork. Kochi Watari, the chairman of Production Committee of Pavilion Tokyo 2021 and CEO of the Watari Museum of Contemporary Art, asked himself at first if they should just cancel Yayoi Kusama's pavilion, where visitors are invited to stick polka dots anywhere on the installation, as people will inadvertently "touch the stickers, the wall, and so on.

"But we thought the counter-measures were safe enough," he says, determined to showcase an artwork that reflects that "in a way, the COVID-19 crisis is rather similar to this obliteration room, because we are all together tacking a common challenge that will eventually disappear, just like this white room."

Japan | Olympiade in Tokio 2021 - Sapooro Dome

Moving the Olympics by one year has cost an estimated $2.8 million, which won't be recouped by ticket sales or tourism now

Spiting COVID-19 through art

As most of the projects have been designed before the pandemic, some of them had to undergo revisions, such Teppei Fujiwara's street theater project. Yoko Takaoka from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Cultural Coordination Division explains that Fujiwara "was planning to create a 'street theater,' where people could sit as a place to perform.

Protestors in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games

Amid growing case numbers, the mood in Tokyo swung against the Olympic Games

But under the pandemic, interactions among people is reduced, so the plan was revamped. He reviewed his concept and came up with a 'garden street theater,' reflecting a communion between cities and plants that has existed in Tokyo since the Edo Period."

Near the Tokyo Stadium, the Super Wall Art Tokyo displays two giant pieces of mural art on the Marunouchi buildings, which were also designed long before the pandemic. But Naoya Hosokawa, the chief creative officer of the project, said the project can today be read differently that was originally intended, making the works even more relevant:

"The artists are talking about energy that around us. The virus brought a lot of changes, a lot of restrictions and limitations in our lives, regarding what we can do and can't do. Depicting this great energy we have around us is a way to send this strong and universal message to the world: we won't be beaten by the virus."

Food for thought: 'Rice for the mind'

Nevertheless, various artists are also conscious of the impact that the COVID-19 crisis will have on the visibility of their project: "My artworks are mostly displayed in Japan, so I really hope people will come to Japan when that will be possible again," said Aida Makoto, the artist behind the Tokyo Castle Outdoors installation.

"It's a pity that we won't have any overseas visitors for sure, but I also understand the risks it would have imply," adds Terunobu Fujimori, whose grass and moss-covered Tea House Go-an will not get to enjoy the exposure to international tourists that he had hoped for. "Still, I think it was important to have this festival, as culture and art are rice for our minds, and we need to eat! Art has always been there since the beginning of humanity, so I think it is necessary to keep it alive, particularly in these difficult times," Fujimori adds.

Tokyo's Olympic Stadium at dusk

The Olympic Games are expected to now take place without visitors all the way until the closing ceremony on August 08, 2021

After Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called another state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, excluding spectators from Olympic Events as the games get ready to take place one year after they had originally been scheduled, Naoya Hosokawa remains optimistic: "Thankfully, we do have alternatives. Thanks to new technology, for people that can't come physically, it is still possible to enjoy art through videos, images, internet and more."

Watch video 03:54

Can the Tokyo Olympics boost LGBTQ rights?

