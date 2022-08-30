Despite Champions League, not all is well in African football

The groups have just been drawn for the second edition of the African Champions League. With the clubs coming from all over the continent, to keep costs down, organizers decided against forcing the teams to travel for away games. Instead, the tournament is to be hosted by Morocco in October and November.

In addition to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and hosts AS FAR of Morocco, only Wadi Degla of Egypt will be returning to the tournament for a second time. The other five are set to make their Champions League debuts. Among them are underdogs from countries that have so far not distinguished themselves as major footballing powers, such as Determine Girls FC from Liberia and Green Buffaloes from Zambia.

Because none of the clubs can afford to offer truly professional conditions for their players, the squads are essentially made up of national-team players. Therefore, the Champions League promises to offer something of a precursor to next year's World Cup, when Morocco will be the first Arab women's team to take part in the tournament.

Angola's women's league in limbo

The situation in Angola, though, is a far cry from the optimism of the Champions League and the World Cup, but it's not as if there were no tradition of the women's game there. In the 1990s, Angola began to build up nationwide competitions and like virtually everywhere, the strongest growth was in the cities, while urbanization also helped push things along.

In the capital, Luanda, there is said to have been over 30 women's teams at times, forcing the creation of a second league.

Angola even holds an unofficial record; Irene Maria Duarte Goncalves, once a striker for Progresso Associacao do Sambizanga and captain of the national team, scored an incredible 22 goals in a league match in 2008. This may not speak for the level of parity in the league, but it is probably a world record. However, is not officially recognized as such due to a lack of visual evidence.

Be that as it may, the glory days of the "Demolidora" (destroyer) are long gone; Goncalves hung up her boots in 2012, and the national league has ceased operations.

A national team still exists, but often fails to register for qualifying for major tournaments. Angola did take part in this year's COSAFA (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) Women's Championship, but they failed to advance beyond the group stage. Zambia, featuring many players from the Green Buffaloes went on to win that tournament, leading to speculation that they could do well in the Champions League.

In Angola, meanwhile, the women's game is reliant upon committed individuals who dig into their own pockets to buy trophies for women and girls playing on dilapidated pitches.

Many complain about the lack of institutional support. In Luanda, once a thriving city, almost all the clubs are said to have disbanded. Thus, as in Europe, major gaps between the haves and have-nots remain on the African continent.

Spain's women's league commenced on the weekend after the officials got a pay rise

Spain's referee's strike ends

The first matchday of the prestigious new professional league was cancelled by the Spanish referees; now Liga F has started a week late. The referees had gone on strike for better salaries and conditions. At the same time, conflict arose between the independent professional women's league and the Spanish federation, which supported the referees' demands. The organizers of Liga F sensed an attempt by the federation to torpedo their project.

After days of negotiations, the dispute was resolved; going forward, the referees are to receive €1,666 ($1,665) per game in the future instead of the previous €320. The fees paid to the lineswomen have risen to €1,066 from €160.

In addition to the pay raises, a fund of €350,000 has been set aside with government support to ensure that female officials are looked after when their careers are done. Spanish football thus confirmed its reputation for its ability to resolve labor disputes.

On the pitch, Liga F got off to a predictable start with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all winning on the weekend.

The league has also announced that female video assistant referees will be introduced next season.