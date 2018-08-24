 Desperate Venezuelans flee to Peru before border controls tighten | News | DW | 25.08.2018

News

Desperate Venezuelans flee to Peru before border controls tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing an economic and humanitarian crisis have streamed across the Peruvian border ahead of tighter controls. A UN official has likened the migration crisis to that in the Mediterranean.

Venezuelan migrants queue at the Binational Border Service Center of Peru (Reuters/D. Juarez)

Venezuelans fleeing economic meltdown and political turmoil have streamed across the Peruvian border, seeking to enter the country before Lima imposes new restrictions.

Peru has taken in nearly 400,000 Venezuelan immigrants, the majority of them arriving in the last year.

Read more: How Venezuela gets plundered

As of Saturday, Peru will require Venezuelans entering the country to produce a passport instead of only an identity card.

To date, 80 percent of Venezuelans have entered Peru with a passport, while 20 percent did so with an identity card, according to the migration data.

Venezuela: Escape from a failed state

The new regulations prompted Ecuador to open a "humanitarian corridor" to the Peruvian border, with 35 busloads on the way, Ecuadoran Interior Minister Mauro Toscanini said Friday.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans seeking to enter Peru are at risk of being stranded in Ecuador and Colombia, which are already struggling to cope with the heavy migrant burden.

Some migrants are trying to join family in Peru and other countries.

Eduardo Sevilla, Peru's top immigration official, said parents with children seeking to join the rest of their family, pregnant women and the ill will be exempt from the passport requirement.

Last week, Ecuador implemented a passport entry requirement as well, only to reverse the decision on Friday.

Colombia's migration director, Christian Kruger, has said he was "worried about the consequences" of any tighter border controls by his country's two southern neighbors.

"Asking for a passport isn't going to stop migration, because they're leaving their country not out of choice but out of necessity," he said.

Read more: Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

  • People flood over a bridge as vewed from above (picture alliance/colprensa/J. P. Cohen)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Iconic image

    Each day 30,000 to 40,000 people cross the 315-meter-long (1,000-foot-long) Simon Bolivar bridge (pictured) between Venezuela and Colombia. Since September 2015 some 20 million Venezuelans have crossed into the neighboring Colombian province of Norte de Santander, says its governor William Villamizar. At the same time, he adds, 17 million individuals have been registered as entering Venezuela.

  • A woman counts out bills (picture-alliance/EFE/S. Mendoza)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Shopping over the border

    Most Venezuelans come to Colombia to stock up on basic food stuff and medicine. It is cheaper there than in their own country, where inflation has spiraled out of control and made the Bolivar, Venezuela's currency, nearly worthless. Some 3 million citizens are thought to have permanently migrated to Colombia.

  • Women dish out food into plates in a refugee center (Reuters/L. Gonzales)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Refugiados welcome?

    Colombians initially welcomed fleeing Venezuelans with open arms, just like Germans welcomed refugees in summer 2015. But now, experts say, the mood has shifted. Many have begun demanding the government provide less financial support to refugees and instead invest more in helping ordinary Colombians. However, aid for refugees is still provided in reception centers (above).

  • A street on the border between Colombia and Ecuador is filled with people (Reuters/D. Tapia)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Heading south

    According to official figures, approximately 1 million Venezuelan nationals currently reside in Colombia. Given that a total of 3 million Venezuelans crossed into Colombia, about 2 million must have traveled onward. In the first half of 2018 alone, over 500,000 of them migrated to Colombia's southern neighbor Ecuador.

  • A Venezuelan family lies on blankets on the ground in a makeshift camp (picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Stopover in Ecuador

    Ecuadorian authorities estimate that only 20 percent of Venezuelan nationals who arrived in the country in 2018 permanently settled there, like this family living in a makeshift camp near the capital, Quito. Most Venezuelans presumably intend to keep on traveling southward and reach either Peru, Chile or Argentina.

  • A man checks a passport of a woman on the border (Getty Images/AFP/L. Robayo)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Hitting the brakes

    After several days when some 5,000 Venezuelans wanted to cross from Colombia into Ecuador, Quito began demanding that Venezuelan nationals show valid passports to emigrate, rather than just an ID as was previously needed. This new regulation applies to adults. For children, proof of paternity and parental passports is enough to let them cross the border.

  • A group of refugees stand on the border to Ecuador (picture alliance/AP/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Chain reaction

    After Ecuador Peru followed suit, announcing it would implement the same regulation in the near future. Peruvian Interior Minister Mauro Medina said that about 80 percent of Venezuelan refugees arrive with valid passports, but many Venezuelan NGOs warn that passports have now become luxury items in the crisis-stricken country, requiring large sums of cash or high-level contacts to acquire one.

  • A woman pulls a suitcase through the streets of Brazil as a red light shines (Reuters/N. Doce)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Tension in the air

    More than 100,000 Venezuelans have migrated to Brazil since 2016, most of them to the country's north. From there, roughly half them travel onward to Ecuador and Peru. The situation in northern Brazil is tense: The country's government has said it will redistribute Venezuelan immigrants to other regions. Critics have accused the government authorities of failing to support Brazil's border region.

  • Tires burn in the streets as Brazilians attack a makeshift camp in Venezuela (Getty Images/AFP/I. Dantes)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Attacks and confrontations

    Last weekend, local residents in the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima attacked makeshift camps housing Venezuelan refugees. They set their dwellings on fire and drove hundreds back across the border. Media reports say Brazilian police did nothing to stop the mob violence. The attack was said to be triggered by the robbery of a Brazilian businessman — a crime allegedly committed by refugees.

    Author: Jan D. Walter


Around half of the estimated million Venezuelans that have fled to neighboring Colombia in the past 15 months entered with passports, while the other half entered with only identity cards, according to Kruger.

More than 2.3 million of Venezuela's 30.6 million population have fled the country since 2014, with 90 percent leaving to other Latin American countries, according to the UN. Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Brazil have been hit hardest.

Read more: Drastic new measures for stricken Venezuelan economy

On Friday, the UN's migration agency warned that the outflow of economic and political migrants was "building to a crisis moment that we've seen in other parts of the world, particularly in the Mediterranean." 

"We recognize the growing challenges associated with the large scale arrival of Venezuelans. It remains critical that any new measures continue to allow those in need of international protection to access safety and seek asylum," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Thursday.

Oil-rich Venezuela is in the fourth year of an economic downward spiral under President Nicolas Maduro, with double-digit contraction in gross domestic product, industrial production collapse and inflation estimated to hit 1 million percent his year.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

