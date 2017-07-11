 Desperate migrants jump overboard from stranded tanker | News | DW | 06.09.2020

News

Desperate migrants jump overboard from stranded tanker

Three people have jumped into the Mediterranean near Malta from a stranded tanker. They were later rescued by the ship's crew, who first picked them up a month ago and have since struggled to find a place to disembark.

Refugees on the Sea Watch 4 look at the Maersk Etienne

Three migrants, who have stranded aboard a tanker for over a month, jumped into the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday in an apparent desperate bid to reach the shore.

The trio of would-be refugees, part of a group of 27 migrants, threw themselves overboard from the deck of the Etienne.

The chemical tanker, owned by Danish shipping giant Maersk, has been stuck off 23 kilometers (17 miles) the coast of Malta for more than a month.

"The situation onboard Maersk Etienne escalated further this morning when three migrants jumped overboard," a company spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Read more: UN urges rethink after 45 migrants drown off Libya

Watch video 02:05

German volunteers reflect on the 2015 migrant crisis

"The captain and crew were quick to implement recovery procedures and the three persons have now been rescued and brought back onboard the ship where they are being given due care," she said.

They rescued the migrants on August 4 at the request of Malta after their fishing boat sank off Libya's coast.

No place to dock

But since then, the ship has been refused the right to disembark by several countries.

The company repeated its demand for a port and urgent humanitarian assistance so that the passengers "are immediately given the attention and care that they need."

Read more: Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria migrant camp on Lesbos

Watch video 03:42

'Wir schaffen das': Merkel and the 2015 migrant crisis

Neither the Maltese, Italian nor Libyan authorities would let them come ashore, the firm said.

Italy and Malta say that other EU nations should do more to share the burden of helping those people rescued in the Mediterranean.

Failing to help those in distress at sea goes against maritime standards.

Yet the latest standoff may dissuade other mercantile ships from responding to distress calls in the future, placing captains in an untenable position.

jf/mm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

