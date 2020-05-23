Der Klassiker live blog: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

+++++Click here to refresh the page+++++

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich, Signal Iduna Park

(Kimmich 43')

HT Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich — One moment of sublime quality by Kimmich puts Bayern in the driving seat. Dortmund had been the better team but not finished them, and Kimmich punishes them emphatically.

43' GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich — Kimmich scores! Bayern lead and it's stunning from Kimmich. The ball comes to the Germany midfielder on the edge of the box and he beats Bürki with a gorgeous chip. That is world class.

40' Goretzka with a thumping drive from distance, but it's straight at Bürki, who opts to punch it away.

38' Davies gets into the box but Hummels uses all his experience, and bounces Davies off the ball. The old man teaching the protege something about defending there.

36' Dortmund were building nicely, but Brandt's makes a rare miscue, and the cross is out of play. Dortmund need something to show for their impressive play on the ball.

34' Piszczek with another great tackle! The Pole is having the game of his life, this time getting back, Davies-style, to deny Müller in a dangerous area.

33' What a recovery by Davies! Haaland skips past Alaba and seems to be going clean through, but Davies shows unbelievable pace to get back and make a key challenge on Haaland. Absolutely sensational defending by the 19-year-old.

31' Chance for Dortmund as Hummels gets around the back, but his header towards Haaland is intercepted.

30' Another sight at goal for Haaland, but he doesn't make a clean contact and the ball goes wide.

28' Haaland goes for a spectacular overhead kick, but gets it wrong. But the move stays alive and Brandt crosses again for Haaland, but Alaba rises well to make a brilliant headed clearance.

27' Lewandowski stays down after Piszczek catches him. It was a fair tackle, but the Bayern man felt that.

26' Chance for Dortmund on the counter, but Dahoud's ball catches Brandt on the back foot.

25' Poor pass by Piszczek lets Lewandowski drive forward, but Piszczek gets make to make a magnificent recovery tackle on his compatriot. Old friends, those two.

23' Coman tests Bürki with a snap shot, but the keeper is equal to the shot.

21' Bayern looking comfortable out there now. A slow start for the champions, but their combinations and movement is starting to cause Dortmund a few problems.

An early battle between Hazard and Alaba.

19' Off the line! Gnabry almost scores the opener, drilling the ball at goal from close range — but Piszczek is in the right place at the right time to make the stop, with Bürki committed.

18' Bayern just starting to ease themselves into the game now.

16' Kimmich crunches Delaney late with a typical Kimmich tackle. No yellow card, but that was borderline.

15' Coman spots the run of Müller, but the pass is slightly over-cooked.

13' Coman has Hummels on toast with a quick turn, and the veteran drags him back. A very clear yellow card, the first of the game.

11' Beautiful floated ball into the box by Kimmich skims the top of Müller's head, but any contact there and it's going in. The first time Bayern have threatened.

10' Dortmund have the ball in the net but the flag is up. It's a superb move by the hosts involving Hakimi, Hazard and Haaland.

8' Good move by Dortmund again as Haaland forces a corner off Davies, who had got back well. Akanji flicks on the resulting corner but Lewandowski, of all players, makes the clearance.

6' Favre has been on the winning side twice against Bayern during his time as Dortmund coach. Once in the league and once in the Super Cup at the start of this season. So far here, Dortmund have started the stronger.

5' Müller feeds Lewandowski, whose shot is blocked well by Hummels, who stuck to the Pole like glue.

4' A positive start by Dortmund, though.

3' Brandt stings the palms of Neuer, cutting in from the left and letting fly. But Neuer is able to gather.

1' Off the line! What a start here as Haaland almost scores for Dortmund inside 30 seconds, with Neuer caught in Nomansland. But Boateng is back to clear off the line, fairly comfortably in the end.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in sunny Dortmund in a game that could have huge ramifications for the title race.

18:15 CET Haaland vs Lewandowksi

It's a Klassiker debut for Erland Haaland, who has 10 in 10 in the Bundesliga for Dortmund. That's a goal every 69 minutes, and even better than Robert Lewandowski's impressive goal every 82 minutes. Which one of these brilliant No.9s will be celebrating later?

17:55 CET No Thiago, no problem?

Bayern coped well without Thiago Alcantara against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with both of Frankfurt's goals coming from set pieces, which Thiago would have been powerless to stop anyway. So Hansi Flick clearly feels he has enough in midfield with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in a slightly withdrawn role, to win the midfield battle today.

17:45 CET Midfield gamble

Lucien Favre has made a big call in not recalling Axel Witsel and Emre Can to the heart of his Dortmund midfield for what is their biggest game of the season. Even with both struggling for full fitness, their big game experience would surely be vital against Bayern. Jadon Sancho, who also seems to be short of fitness, also remains on the bench. Alongside Marco Reus, Dortmund are without four of their most influential players from the start — although Mats Hummels being fit to start is a positive.

17:30 CET - Team news!

Borussia Dortmund line up with the same XI that started the previous two games against Schalke and Wolfsburg. Sancho remains on the bench, with Witsel and Can there too. Delaney and Dahoud keep their places in midfield.

Bayern make just one change from the side that beat Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, with Gnabry reinstated to the starting XI. Ivan Perisic makes way.

Hello and welcome to DW's LIVE coverage of a mouth-watering tie at the top of the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund look to move within a point of league leaders Bayern Munich when the welcome them to the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Tuesday evening. The blog goes LIVE at 17:30 CEST (16:30 GMT/11:30 ET), join us then, but in the meantime check out our pre-match lowdown ahead of Der Klassiker.

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

Even though he whiffed at thin air against Wolfsburg, the new star striker on BVB's books has scored 10 Bundesliga goals in 10 games. Having netted double figures in Germany's top flight, the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League this season, can the 19-year-old open his account against Bayern?

Pre-match spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski has scored a whopping 12 goals in his last six games against his former club. Only Klaus Allofs (18) has scored more goals against Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga history than the prolific Pole (16).

Fun fact!

The 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday saw Borussia Dortmund win a sixth straight game for the first time under head coach Lucien Favre. You have to go back to 2012 for the last time BVB put a longer run together when they won seven straight across two seasons under Jürgen Klopp.

From the coaches' mouth: Lucien Favre

"Compared to the reverse fixture, we have a different formation that fits our squad better. We also have Emre Can and Erling Haaland, two strong players who’ve increased the quality of our team.”

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Borussia Dortmund have found a lot of defensive stability after changing their formation. I imagine they will start quite defensively. But if they try something else, we'll definitely be ready. We'll see whose mentality will cope best, but regardless of the result, nothing will be decided."

Fun fact!

Bayern Munich have 80 goals to their name through 27 matches in the 2019/20 campaign - a new Bundesliga record. Furthermore, no head coach in Bayern's history has ever seen their side score as many goals in their first 17 games in charge as Hansi Flick (55!).

Probable line-ups: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Can, Delaney, Guerreiro - Hazard, Brandt - Haaland

Probable line-ups: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich - Coman, Müller, Goretzka, Gnabry - Lewandowski