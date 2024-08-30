  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWorld Water Week
PoliticsGermany

Deportation flight leaves Germany for Afghanistan

August 30, 2024

A flight has taken off from an airport in eastern Germany deporting individuals to Afghanistan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k4xW
DW News "Breaking"
A political dispute over asylum and deportation rules has been brewing in Germany

A deportation flight to Afghanistan has left Germany's Leipzig/Halle  Airport, the Interior Ministry for the state of Saxony said on Friday.

A political debate over asylum and deportation rules has been brewing in Germany ahead of state elections. 

The discussion has grown increasingly heated after three people were killed and eight wounded in the attack which took place during a festival marking Solingen's 650 years. The suspect is a failed asylum seeker from Syria.

Scholz says deadly knife attack was 'against us all'