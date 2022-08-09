 ′Denying girls an education means denying Afghanistan growth and progress′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 14.08.2022

DW News

'Denying girls an education means denying Afghanistan growth and progress'

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior interview with DW in Karachi, Pakistan. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior is a textile artist who belongs to Pakistan's Bhutto family.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr: No place for me in Pakistan's non-serious political landscape 09.08.2022

The influencers looking to break into Kenyan politics Ort: South Imenti, Kenya Schlagwörter: Kenya, elections, influencer, MC Jessy Sendedatum: 06.08.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Jessy Jasper Muthomi, aka MC Jessy, is running in Kenya's parliamentary election.

The influencers looking to break into Kenyan politics 05.08.2022

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - JULY 30: Supporters of Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr begin to demolish concrete barriers to raid Green Zone during a protest against the nomination of new premier Mohammed al-Sudani in Baghdad, Iraq on July 30, 2022. Murtadha Al-Sudani / Anadolu Agency

Political crisis in Iraq escalates 30.07.2022

Rights groups say the junta has killed more than 2,000 civilians since taking power in a coup.

Myanmar's military junta executes four political prisoners 25.07.2022

©PHOTOPQR/L'EST REPUBLICAIN ; LITTERATURE - RENTREE LITTERAIRE - LIVRE SUR LA PLACE 2018 - 40EME EDITION. Nancy 8 septembre 2018. Salman RUSHDIE lors de la 40ème édition du Livre sur la Place, premier salon national littéraire de la rentrée. PHOTO Alexandre MARCHI. - Nancy, France, sept 8th 2018 Literature festival Le Livre sur la place : Salman Rushdie is the author of eleven novels, a Fellow of the British Royal Society of Literature, and won the Whitbread Prize for Best Novel (twice)... Foto: Alexandre Marchi/MAXPPP/dpa

Top stories in 90 seconds 14.08.2022

Electronic music festival near Valencia suspended after high winds cause main stage to collapse.

High winds hit music festival Medusa in Spain 14.08.2022

Kenyans fear a repeat of the violence that broke out after elections in 2007.

Tensions grow as Kenya waits for election results 14.08.2022

ABD0100_20191116 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Autor Salman Rushdie am Samstag, 16. November 2019, im Rahmen der Präsentation seines neuen Romans Quichotte im Volkstheater in Wien. - FOTO: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER - 20191116_PD7798

Salman Rushdie's condition improves 14.08.2022

A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party hangs naan, flat breads, around his neck as he with others chant slogans during a country-wide protest, called by the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, against the fuel price hike in Peshawar, Pakistan June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Why has Pakistan not realized its economic and political potential? 13.08.2022

Despite gaining independence 75 years ago, Pakistan has yet to rid itself of economic and political crises.

DW Sendung Made in Germany

Exploiting Nature Without Considering the Consequences. 12.08.2022

Nature and environmental protection is more important today than ever. But there are still many problems: Fertilizer finds its way into the sea. At the same time fields are less fertile for agriculture.

A delegate walks past a poster of the Azimio la Umoja (Aspiration to Unite) coalition displaying the presidential candidate Raila Odinga (L) and his running mate Martha Karua, during the launch of the party manifesto in Nairobi on June 6, 2022, ahead of the August 2022 elections. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)

Kenyan election: Female candidates face violence, abuse 03.08.2022

Despite a gender quota in its 2010 constitution, men continue to dominate Kenyan politics. Many women who fight for political participation suffer harassment and even violence, with no apparent consequences for abusers.

Woman shopping for fruit Woman shopping for fruit. *** Woman shopping for fruit Woman shopping for fruit PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY DANIELxBUAH/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F033/3861

More about African Life 26.07.2022

Your in-depth look at politics, business, development and human rights across the African continent. Includes in-depth reports about the people changing life in Africa.