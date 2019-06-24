Denmark's youngest prime minister to lead new government

Danish lawmaker Mette Frederiksen, who heads the Social Democrats, announced on Wednesday that she will lead a left-leaning government.

"It is with great pleasure I can announce that after three weeks of negotiations, we have a majority to form a new government," said the 41-year-old, who is set to become Denmark's youngest prime minister.

Frederiksen said her government will rely on support from four other left-of-center parties, including the Socialist People's Party and the Social-Liberal Party. Part of their deal includes enacting legislation that will cut Denmark's carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent over the next decade.

"We did not know that this was going to work out when we started negotiations," Frederiksen said. "These are four parties with very different stories and attitudes. We have achieved our goal now."

Social Democrats take center stage

The Social Democrats' campaign platform included promises to end austerity and boost spending for welfare programs. They garnered 26.2% of the vote, while the so-called red bloc — a loose alliance of leftist parties — captured 91 out of Denmark's 179 seats.

The previous government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, had advanced right-wing policies with support from the far-right Danish People's Party, which lost half its support in general elections earlier this month.

Denmark is the third Nordic country to form a left-leaning government over the past year, following Finland and Sweden. At a time when Social Democratic parties like the SPD in Germany have failed to convince voters, their northern iterations have made substantial gains by focusing on welfare services, climate action and wealth taxes.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Center of the immigration debate "Cracks have appeared in the map of Denmark. [...] Throughout the country, there are parallel societies." With these words, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced his government's new "ghetto plan" during his 2018 New Year's address. The plan was presented in one of Copenhagen's so-called "ghettos," Mjolnerparken.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Deprived areas Rasmussen's center-right government identified 25 deprived areas, including Mjolnerparken, that fulfill three of five criteria: high unemployment, low income level, low level of education, a majority of inhabitants from non-Western countries and more than 2.7 percent of adults have been convicted of crimes.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Harsh measures The newly introduced measures include mandatory child care for toddlers living in these areas. There they are to be taught about democracy, equality and the sentiment behind major Danish holidays, among other things. Controversial proposals to double the penalties for certain crimes committed in "ghettos" are under discussion.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Struggling to integrate Denmark is a very homogeneous society. Almost 87 percent of its population of 5.7 million people is of Danish descent. The country has struggled to integrate immigrants from outside Europe.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Where tourists and immigrants meet With its wavy line, Superkilen Park is a go-to spot for tourists in Copenhagen who want to snap cool photos. The park also directly borders the Mjolnerparken "ghetto," which begins behind this little hill and is generally left out of the itinerary of visitors to trendy Superkilen.

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' Feeling discriminated against Muhammed Aslam lives in Mjolnerparken. Originally from Pakistan, the father of four has been living in the very same apartment since the estate was built. He disapproves of the government targeting the area he calls home: "The politicians are taking all our freedom and democratic rights from us. They are sitting in parliament and are having a conversation without us."

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos' 'Oh, is that the ghetto?' Tingbjerg is another Copenhagen neighborhood deemed a "ghetto." Originally from Somalia, Barwaqo Jama Hussein works at a drug store and is actively engaged in Tingbjerg's community. She is frustrated by the public discourse: "You see yourself as a negative thing. You must be a ghetto child. When you tell people that you are from Tingbjerg, a lot of them say: 'Oh, is that the ghetto?'" Author: Caroline Schmitt, Christina N. Andersen



ls/se (Reuters, dpa)