Denmark's prime minister apologizes to children abused during post-WWII era

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued an official apology on Tuesday to victims who suffered abuse in care homes during the country's post-World War II period.

At a ceremony at Frederiksen's residence in Marieborg, she apologized on behalf of Denmark for the injustices against the victims and their loved ones. The prime minister added it was one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.

Children at care homes between 1946 and 1976 had suffered years of abuse including beatings and neglect. A doctor at one boys' home had also been accused of carrying out medical experiments on children.

The Danish prime minister had signaled she would address demands for an apology soon after taking office in June, at the time saying it was "high time that we apologize to the victims."

Victims sought apology for years

Calls for an official apology over Denmark's failure to adequately oversee the care homes grew when a 2005 documentary aired allegations from survivors and staff.

One of the most notorious care homes was Godhavn's boys' home in northern Zealand.

Poul-Erik Rasmussen, head of the National Association of Godhavn boys' home, said an apology was crucial in bringing closure.

"During our upbringing at the care home we were told we had no value," he told German news agency DPA.

Rasmussen was in the home in the 1960s and suffered beatings and mental abuse by staff.

Denmark abolished corporal punishment in 1967.

mvb/aw (dpa)

