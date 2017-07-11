Denmark: Voters back joining EU defense

Denmark took to the polls on Wenesday to vote on whether or not to join the EU's common defense policy. With nearly all votes counted, roughly two thirds of Danish voters supported the measure.

It comes as the European nation is seeking closer defense ties with its allies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark's electoral authority reported that 66.9% voted in favor of ending Denmark's opt-out from EU defense policy, with 33.1% against.

"We have sent a clear signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"With the decision we have made, we show that when Putin invades a free and independent country and threatens peace and stability, we will move closer together,'' she added.

When it goes into effect, Danish officials will be able to remain in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics. It also means Danish forces can take part in EU military operations.

Why did Denmark call the referendum?

Prime Minister Frederiksen said when calling the referendum that a "Yes" vote would "strengthen our security."

It followed dramatic changes in the security environment in Nordic countries in particular in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, as long-neutral Finland and Sweden sought to join the NATO military alliance.

Denmark is already a member of the trans-Atlantic alliance but had remained outside the EU's moves toward formulating a common defense policy.

