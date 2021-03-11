Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The Danish Health Authority on Thursday temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

It follows reports of "serious cases of blood clots among vaccinated people," a statement read.

The Danish Health Authority stopped short of saying there was a direct link between the vaccine and the blood clots, "at the time being."

Six more European countries halt use

There has been one report of a blood clot patient in Denmark.

A further six European countries have halted the use of a vaccine batch from AstraZeneca, the Danish authorities said.

Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

Danish, EU authorities launch an investigation

The Danish Medicines Agency said it had launched an investigation into the vaccine.

The investigation is being carried out by corresponding agencies in other EU-countries as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA is in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products in the EU bloc.

"Both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to respond to reports of possible serious side-effects, both from Denmark and other European countries," the director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement.

Further concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine

The vaccine developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company has already generated concerns over its efficacy in other countries.

In Germany, many of the vaccine doses developed by the firm are going unused due to worries that it is less effective against virus mutations.

Because of a lack of studies into its effects on older people, the vaccine has been approved in Germany for people younger than 65.

South Africa halted the rollout of the vaccine due to a trial showing it was less effective against the South African B.1.351 COVID variant.

