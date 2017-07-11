Denmark restricts its border with Germany

Denmark is partially and temporarily closing its border with Germany from Friday night to stop the spread of coronavirus cases, a Danish minister announced on Friday.

The closures follow a cluster outbreak in the German town of Flensburg that sits close to the border with the Scandinavian country.

"Therefore we are now introducing considerably more intense border checks and closing a number of smaller border crossings along the Danish-German border," Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement on the ministry's website.

The German-Danish border is the most recent to be hit by border closures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 variants

Why is Denmark closing its border?

Some 13 crossings will be fully closed as a temporary measure while nine others will be placed under tighter security restrictions.

Then aggregated infection rate in the German town was at 193 per 100,000 people over seven days, with 50% of cases now involving mutations, Reuters reported.

The mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange, confirmed on Friday that authorities had detected 80 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK.

The town's residents were placed under a nightly curfew as a result, starting from Saturday and set to be in place for a week. All private gatherings there have been banned.

What measures is Germany taking against outbreaks?

Germany and Denmark are both under lockdown restrictions, but Danish schools reopened last week as new cases declined.

Non-essential shops, bars and restaurants, cultural venues, secondary schools, colleges and universities remain closed in both countries.

Germany does not have a nationwide curfew in place, but local authorities may enforce them locally if they discover cluster outbreaks.

Much of the border between Germany and the Czech Republic as well as Austria was closed on February 14 after German authorities classed regions of its neighboring countries as COVID-19 hotspots with high numbers of cases from the more contagious mutations of the virus. This step prompted criticism of Berlin, not least for acting without giving advanced warning.

ab/msh (Reuters, AFP)