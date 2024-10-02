Denmark police probe blasts near Israeli Embassy

Two blasts occurred overnight near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen. Police said no one was injured and an investigation was underway. It's not yet clear what caused the explosions.

Two blasts occurred near theIsraeliEmbassy in Copenhagen overnight, Danish police said on Wednesday.

"Nobody was wounded and we are carrying out a preliminary investigation at the scene," police said in a post on social media platform X.

"It is clear that the Israeli Embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen told reporters, but he added that it was "too early to say if there is a link" between the blasts and the embassy.

Images published by Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet showed armed military personnel guarding the building, with the surrounding area cordoned off.

Blasts come amid spiraling Middle East tensions

The incident occurred in the Danish capital's Hellerup suburb, which hosts the foreign missions of Israel as well Iran, Thailand, Turkey and Romania, all within close proximity of each other.

Israel's ambassador to Denmark, David Akov, said in a post on X that he was "shocked by the appalling incident near the embassy."

"We have full confidence in the Danish authorities and the police in their investigation."

The blasts came as tensions have escalated in the Middle East, with Iran firing missiles at Israel and Israel vowing revenge.

tg/nm (AFP, Reuters)