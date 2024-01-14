Denmark: New King Frederik X takes throne from Margarethe II

Denmark's new King Frederik X has formally taken the throne following his mother Margarethe II's recent surprise abdication announcement after 52 years as monarch.

More than 100,000 people were expected outside the Christiansborg Palace in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Sunday to witness the abdication of Queen Margrethe II.

The Queen finalized and signed her abdication, which was first announced in her New Year's Eve address, at a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Queen Margarethe II, 83, has sat atop the throne for more than half a century Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/IMAGO

Her 55-year-old son, Crown Prince Frederik, will then be proclaimed king on the balcony of the palace.

The 83-year-old Margrethe is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily step down in almost 900 years. She has reigned in the small Scandinavian country for exactly 52 years, taking the crown on January 14, 1972.

The Danish royal family tends to enjoy remarkably high approval ratings, usually above 80%, in opinion polls Image: Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS

Margrethe makes way for King Frederik X

The crowds showed up ahead of the ceremony despite the winter chill.

Margrethe has been a very popular figure in Denmark and the news of her abdication had come as a surprise to all, including Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who had not been made aware of the intention before her announcement.

The queen said that she had taken the decision after having health issues that resulted in her having back surgery last year.

Frederiksen will be the one to proclaim the crown prince who will become King Frederik X.

Denmark's Royal Guard Company, founded in 1657 by Frederik III, severs as the active and ceremonial protection force for the royal family Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Observers said that Frederik, who enjoys the support of 80% of Danes, will likely differ quite a lot from his mother. He is considered more of an informal figure.

The Danish monarch has a largely ceremonial role but is required to sign government legislation into law

ab/dj (AP, AFP)