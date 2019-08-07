Denmark mulls tighter border checks with Sweden after Copenhagen bombing

Police in Denmark said on Wednesday that a 22-year-old Swedish man had been arrested in connection with an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency.

Police said an international arrest warrant had also been issued for a 23-year-old man, also from Sweden.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding that a car believed to have been used in connection with the blast was seized.

The explosion, which police described as a deliberate "attack," lightly injured one bystander.

Police did not immediately link the August 6 tax agency blast to another one that took place four days later at a nearby police station, but they said industrial explosives were used in both.

No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference that the government was considering strengthening border controls with Sweden after the bomb attack.

"We cannot have a situation where you can travel from Sweden to Denmark and place dynamite in the middle of our capital," Frederiksen said.

Thousands of people commute between Sweden and Denmark each day using the Oresund bridge across a 16 kilometer (10 mile) strait connecting the two European Union members.

cw,law/stb (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.