Denmark: Little Mermaid sprayed with 'Free Hong Kong' graffiti

Police in Copenhagen were hunting for clues on Monday after unknown suspects sprayed pro-Hong Kong graffiti on the city's famous "The Little Mermaid" statue.

Overnight, the phrase "Free Hong Kong" appeared in red paint on the rock that the bronze mermaid statue sits on. The same phrase was painted in white next to the red text.

Authorities scoured the area for evidence using flashlights and a dog after the vandalism was reported. So far, no suspects have been detained.

The phrase "Free Hong Kong" appears in red and it white on the base of the statue

The 107-year-old sculpture, which sits on a rock at the entrance to the Copenhagen harbor, was created in tribute to the 19th century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Over one million tourists visit the Little Mermaid statue every year and it is particularly beloved by visitors from Asia.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy protests against Chinese rule.

The statue has been frequently targeted by vandals and activists in the past, some of whom have thrown paint on her, pushed her off her perch and decapitated her twice.

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals Landmark attack Graffiti on the façade of the Arc de Triomphe, smashed glass cases inside, a beheaded marble bust of Napoleon and plundered showrooms: During the riots in the wake of the Yellow Vest movement protests in Paris, the iconic Arc De Triomphe has suffered damage amounting to around one million euros. French President Macron responded with strong words: "I will never accept violence."

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals Besmirching a Danish icon When environmental activists drenched Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid in blood red paint, the soiling of the landmark came with a clear message. Written on the shore in front of the monument were the words: "Denmark defend the whales of the Faroe Islands." Placed as a tribute to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen in 1913, the mermaid has often been damaged, with rioters twice decapitating her.

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals 'Feed the homeless' It took just 48 hours for this David Bowie monument to be defaced by activists after its grand unveiling in March, 2018. A slogan was quickly added to the foot of the the UK's first public statue of Bowie that shows the musician as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. "Feed the homeless first," it read. The smear campaign was likely a response to the cost of the monument, including £100,000 crowdfunding.

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals Patriotic protest This statue of Immanuel Kant in the Russian city of Kaliningrad — the philosopher was a resident when it was part of East Prussia — was paint bombed in November, 2018. As the city's airport was to be named after the German philosopher, patriotic vandals also put out leaflets reading: "Banish the name of this enemy German with an Orthodox cross!" Kant is also the namesake of the local university.

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals Unholy Walls This nearly 160-meter-high cathedral is actually the pride of Cologne. Nevertheless, the landmark has to constantly face vandalism of every kind: Public urination, broken stone work and graffiti on the facades. Indeed, the entrance to of the world's third largest cathedral even had to once withstand the collision of a small car. The annual cost of the damage is estimated at €60,000.

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals Shameless public peeing Berlin's iconic landmarks are also not immune from vandalism. A 22-year-old was fined €1500 after he urinated on the venerable Holocaust Memorial. Meanwhile, the open-air museum known as the East Side Gallery has also seen its fair share of public peeing, graffiti and general damage to the wearing former wall. Thankfully, a railing will soon protect the monument. Author: Paula Rösler



rs/rt (AP, Reuters)

