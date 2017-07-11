Denmark links deadly salmonella outbreak to herbal products

Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, the country's agency for preparedness against infectious diseases, on Thursday said an outbreak of salmonella linked to health products had now affected 33 people.

Several of those who were infected had become seriously ill, with three fatalities so far and 19 people hospitalized.

Those found to have common bacterial disease were aged between two years old and 92. A common factor among all of those who became ill was that they had all taken Psyllium seed HUSK herbal capsules.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration recovered the product from the homes of two patients and was able to show that it contained salmonella. Several HUSK products were subsequently recalled.

"This is a serious and large outbreak," said Luise Müller, an epidemiologist from the SSI.

"This is the first time that we have been able to identify a natural medicine as the cause of a salmonella outbreak."

Müller said a particular worry was that the people who took the product – purported to increase dietary fiber and improve bowel movements - were often already suffering from stomach problems.

"I am therefore concerned that the salmonella infection is not detected because the people or their doctor think that the symptoms of the salmonella infection stem from their existing stomach problems," says Luise Müller.

People with HUSK Psyllium seed husk capsules or HUSK Psyllium Stomach Balance supplements are asked to check against the batch numbers in question through a link.

Even if individuals have taken the supplements, the risk of infection with salmonella is considered small and symptoms are normally mild, the SSI said.