 Denmark gives go-ahead for Nord Stream 2 Russian pipeline segment | News | DW | 30.10.2019

News

Denmark gives go-ahead for Nord Stream 2 Russian pipeline segment

Denmark has granted permission for the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to be contructed across Danish seabed in the Baltic Sea, leading to Germany. The project's near completion comes despite US criticism.

North Stream 2 being built in Russia (Reuters/A. Vaganov)

Denmark announced on Wednesday that it had approved a Russian underwater natural gas pipeline to be laid through its territory.

The news comes as a major blow to the USA, which firmly opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Germany and Russia backed the project that required the approval of the Danish Energy Agency to be completed.

US President Donald Trump was critical as he believed that the pipeline would increase European reliance on Russia as an energy supplier.

The pipeline will be around 1,200km (746 miles) long and will transport natural gas through the Baltic Sea.

ed, ipj/aw (AP, AFP)

