 Denmark election: Social Democrats on course to win majority | News | DW | 05.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Denmark election: Social Democrats on course to win majority

The center-left party pledged to pursue a restrictive immigration policy if it forms the next government. The far-right Danish People's Party saw its support fall by more than half compared to the last election.

An electoral poster at a bus stop in Copenhagen showing Mette Frederiksen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Trumpf)

Denmark's Social Democrats won the largest share of the vote in the country's parliamentary election on Wednesday, according to exit polls.

The center-left party appears to have won crucial support in recent months thanks to its adoption of a a more restrictive immigration policy.

Main election results:

  • The Social Democrats won 25.3%. It and other left-wing parties are set to win a total of 90 of the 179 seats in parliament.
  • The center-right Liberal Party garnered 20.9%. It's center-right bloc is set to get only 75 parliamentary seats.
  • The far-right Danish People's Party won 9.8%.

Not just immigration: The Social Democrats also campaigned on bolstering efforts to fight climate change and increasing spending on welfare programs and healthcare after years of budget cuts under the government of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a member of the center-right Liberal Party.

  • Blocks for male residents at Kaershovedgaard

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    From prison to deportation center

    This former prison in the small isolated village of Kaershovedgaard has been converted into a deportation center. The cells which once housed prisoners are now home to rejected asylum-seekers facing deportation from Denmark. But the erstwhile prison hasn't completely given up its former function: Criminals who have been ordered to leave the country are also kept here.

  • Daniel Christensen, 27, a Kurdish Iraqi, enters through the front gate at Kaershovedgaard

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    Awaiting deportation

    Iraqi national Ali Adnan converted to Christianity when came to Denmark. He now goes by the name Daniel Christiansen, and has been living at the Kaershovedgaard deportation center for over a year. Denmark's center-right minority government wants to see him and other migrants swiftly sent home.

  • Daniel Christensen, 27 from Iraq, reads his Bible in his room at Kaershovedgaard

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    Deterring asylum-seekers

    Christiansen is forced to share cramped living quarters with hundreds of other migrants who also face deportation. Denmark's government is pursuing a strict anti-migrant agenda to deter further asylum-seekers from coming to the country. It has also announced plans to start housing rejected asylum-seekers on an uninhabited island.

  • Residents at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers, line up to have a free haircut

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    Village of outcasts

    Back in his native Iraq, Behzad Moradi used to work as a hairdresser. Today, he gives his fellow inmates a free trim. Migrants living here have created a tight-knit community within Kaershovedgaard. But a law passed last summer by parliament wants to prevent communities like this from forming in the first place, and foresees demolishing "certain ghetto areas" predominately inhabited by migrants.

  • Hoshang Rostami, 24 from Iran, walks through Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    In the middle of nowhere

    Iranian national Hoshang Rostami walks though the remote camp's dark alleyways — the next large town is more than two hours away by foot. Making life difficult for rejected asylum-seekers is a deliberate strategy by Denmark's center-right minority government, which depends on the support of the right-wing populist Danish People's Party.

  • Residents share a meal provided by catering at Kaershovedgaard

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    Three meals per day

    The Danish state dictates when and what migrants get to eat; they aren't allowed to buy or prepare food of their own. Regardless of who wins the June elections, Denmark's tough stance on migrants will most likely remain in place. The opposition Social Democrats have said they don't plan on making any changes, should they win.

  • Karim Azizi, 55, from Iran throws an orange in his room at Kaershovedgaard

    Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

    Looking ahead

    Despite the odds, Iranian Karim Azizi remains optimistic — it doesn't look as if Denmark will ramp up its anti-migrant stance even further. The populist Danish People's Party suffered a huge defeat in May's European Parliament elections, and polls indicate that a left-wing coalition could replace the ruling center-right alliance after the June election.

    Author: Patrick Grosse


Far-right in flux: In the last general election in 2015, the far-right Danish People's Party won 21.1% — the second-largest share of the vote. Since then, it has bled support to other parties closer to the center that adopted its hard-line immigration policies.

What happens next? Social Democrat leader Mette Frederiksen, 41, vowed to form a minority government if the party won the most votes. Such governments are common in Denmark, where ruling parties often seek support from different parties to pass laws on a case-by-case basis.

Watch video 04:25

Denmark defines "ghettos" for migrants

amp/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Denmark's left heads right in general election

With the rise of the extreme far-right party Hard Line, the anti-immigration rhetoric is as sharp as ever. So why is the left also jumping on that bandwagon? Anne Sofie Hoffmann Schroder reports from Copenhagen. (04.06.2019)  

Denmark to house foreign criminals on tiny island

Denmark has approved funding to transform a remote island from a contagious diseases laboratory into a detention center that would house migrant criminals who cannot be deported. The move was criticized by the UN. (20.12.2018)  

Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers

On June 5, Danes head to the polls. The ruling center-right government hopes to woo voters with its harsh anti-immigrant agenda. A closer look at the Kaershovedgaard deportation camp shows what that looks like. (02.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Denmark defines "ghettos" for migrants  

Related content

Dänemark Kopenhagen Wahlplakate

Denmark's left heads right in general election 04.06.2019

With the rise of the extreme far-right party Hard Line, the anti-immigration rhetoric is as sharp as ever. So why is the left also jumping on that bandwagon? Anne Sofie Hoffmann Schroder reports from Copenhagen.

Dänemark Abschiebezentrum

Denmark: Deterrence, isolation dissuade asylum-seekers 02.06.2019

On June 5, Danes head to the polls. The ruling center-right government hopes to woo voters with its harsh anti-immigrant agenda. A closer look at the Kaershovedgaard deportation camp shows what that looks like.

Dänemark, Kopenhagen: Folketing Parlament

Inside Europe: A Green Wave in the run-up to Danish polls 31.05.2019

In last weekend's European Parliamentary elections, green parties in Germany, France, Ireland, Finland, Austria, and the UK made historic gains. And in Denmark too the so-called Green Wave has left the major parties playing catch up ahead of Wednesday's general election, as Richard Orange reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  