 Denmark asks lovelorn travelers asked to show love letters, photos | News | DW | 25.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Denmark asks lovelorn travelers asked to show love letters, photos

If you have a partner in Denmark, you might be allowed to visit them — but only if you show evidence of your relationship to the Danish police. The rule applies to travelers from Germany and the Scandinavian countries.

A car crossing into Denmark (picture-alliance/Zuma/Bildbyran/P. Arvidson)

Danish officials eased coronavirus restrictions for travelers from other Scandinavian countries and Germany, providing they are visiting the country for a legitimate "purpose," authorities said on Monday.

The new regulations allow entry for people seeking to reunite with their spouse or fiancee in the Scandinavian country. The easing also applies to other romantic couples who had been in a relationship for at least six months.

Read more: Love in coronavirus times: Couple meets for dates on closed Danish-German border

However, the partner who is attempting to cross the border would be required to present evidence of the relationship and its duration.

"They can bring along a photo or a love letter," deputy police chief Allan Dalager Clausen told Danish broadcaster DR.

"I realize these are very intimate things, but the decision to let in the partner ultimately rests on the judgment of the individual police officer," he added.

Online relationships do not count

The police would also acknowledge text messages or personal information as evidence. Notably, the partners would need to prove they had regular in-person meetings before the crisis, as relationships which consisted "solely of written or telephone correspondence" would not be recognized "in the context of the current entry restrictions," Danish authorities said. They added it was up to the visitor to decide what information he would present to border officials.

Read more: Coronavirus: No lockdowns in Sweden, for now

Some opposition lawmakers slammed the new procedure over privacy concerns.

"I've never heard of a country where entry requires the showing of intimate texts or photos from a partner," said Kristian Hegaard of the Social-Liberal Party. "We finally allowed couples to visit each other, but did not abolish the right of privacy."

No entry for hotel guestsgrenze denmark

Under the rules that went into force on Monday, grandparents would also be allowed to enter Denmark to visit their grandchildren.

Read more: China angry over coronavirus cartoon in Danish newspaper

The list also includes students attending Danish colleges, people who travel to receive medical treatment, attend a funeral, or appear in a trial. Also, tourists would be allowed to cross the border if they have a holiday home in Denmark and intend to spend time there, while those seeking to vacation in a rented property or a hotel would be turned away.

The Danish government is expected to present more comprehensive guidelines for tourists by the end of the week.

dj/rc (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Denmark charges 2 Swedes with terrorism over tax office blast

Two Swedish nationals have been accused of perpetrating "terror-like action" for targeting Denmark's central tax authority with a bomb. Prosecutors said "an attack on the Danish Tax Agency is an attack on us all." (11.05.2020)  

'Frugal four' nations counter Franco-German EU initiative

Four EU countries have teamed up, rejecting Macron and Merkel's persistent lobbying for a €500 billion rescue fund. Instead, they have their own scheme on how to save Europe from economic fallout amid the pandemic. (23.05.2020)  

Related content

Japan Corona-Pandemie Tokio

Coronavirus latest: Japan lifts state of emergency 25.05.2020

Prime Minister Sinzo Abe said the virus had been brought under control. Meanwhile, restrictions are being lifted further across much of Europe. Follow DW for the latest.

Autor und Verleger Michael Müller

Covid-19: Summer vacation away from the mainstream 25.05.2020

Holidays are his profession: Publisher Michael Müller is one of the co-creators of a series of individual travel guides in Germany. We asked him what the prospects for summer holidays in 2020 might be.

Spanien Proteste gegen Coronamaßnahmen

Coronavirus latest: Spain anti-lockdown protest draws thousands of far-right supporters 23.05.2020

Several thousand followers of Spain's far-right VOX party have staged a vehicle rally through Madrid against the lockdown. In Germany, the number of protesters saw a sharp drop. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement