Denmark allows Nord Stream 2 to operate in its waters

Denmark gave the green light Thursday to the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium to operate its Baltic Sea gas pipeline in Danish waters, the country's energy agency announced.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has been granted an operations permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the Danish continental shelf," the energy agency said via a statement. "The permit has been granted on a number of conditions to ensure a safe operation of the pipelines."

"Commissioning can only take place when at least one of the pipelines has been tested, verified and when relevant conditions in the construction permit and the operations permit have been met," the agency said

Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline system from Russia to Germany with two lines under construction running from Ust-Luga to Lubmin.

The German government has recently come under pressure to pull out of the project, following the near fatal poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

Navalny was subsequently transferred to Berlin's Charite hospital before being discharged in last month.

