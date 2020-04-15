Denglish: How to use English to sound like a true German

The concept of "Denglish" — a hybrid of German and English which makes use of anglicisms and pseudo-anglicisms — is so ingrained in the German culture, that the term was actually coined in the language as early as 1965.

In fact, Denglish even has its own Wikipedia entry in 11 languages, including Korean, Russian and Japanese, so clearly the existence of this peculiar linguistic phenomenon has made its way around the world. But wait, there's a twist.

Not only does Denglish include words borrowed from English — like "Show," "Lifestyle" or "Download" — you'll also find a series of unique pseudo-anglicisms, or words that sound English, but actually aren't — including "Beamer" (projector), "Handy" (mobile phone) or "Dressman" (male model).

13 words Germans think are English Dude, where's my Handy? One of the best examples of an English word used frequently by Germans in a completely different way is Handy. In English this adjective means "convenient," but in German, a Handy is a cell phone. Let's face it, a cell phone can be quite handy, but what's not so handy is the confusion when Germans try to buy one in an English-speaking country.

13 words Germans think are English Shall we watch this on a Beamer? If you're invited to a DVD night by a German, chances are the word beamer will be dropped sooner or later. And no, if your German friend asks if you want to watch the movie on a Beamer, they don't mean sitting on top of a BMW. Beamer in German means video projector and is derived from the brand name of the very first CRT video projectors, the Advent VideoBeam 1000.

13 words Germans think are English Wanna go to an Open Air today? When in Berlin, it's vital to know what an Open Air is. If you look confused when someone suggests going to an Open Air - a party, festival, concert, movie screening or gathering of some sorts outside - you risk the scorn of Berlin's in-crowd. The word is most commonly used to describe illegally organized outdoor raves somewhere in the woods with a DJ, bubbles and happy hipsters.

13 words Germans think are English Let's rent an Oldtimer If you hear this sentence, please don't think your German friends want to borrow someone's grandparents for the day. Instead, they're talking about a vintage car. The term Oldtimer is so commonly used in German that you can find it written everywhere - in magazines, on exhibitions signs, at the car dealer, and of course in ads for "oldtimer" cars.

13 words Germans think are English Stop mobbing me! Mobbing in German is just as mean as bullying in English - after all, both words refer to ganging up on someone and harassing them in school, at work or online. The German word Mobbing comes from the English verb to mob and was first used for animals cooperatively attacking a predator. In the 1970s the term was introduced to describe bullying in the workplace and has now become common vocabulary.

13 words Germans think are English Will you wear a Smoking to the wedding? Wait what, you want me to smoke at your wedding? No, if a German asks you to dress in a Smoking, they really mean a tuxedo. The word comes from the old English smoking jacket - a velvet coat worn by men who'd go to the smoking room after dinner to have a drink and play cards. A change of jackets was necessary to not bother the ladies with the smell of smoke later - hence the name.

13 words Germans think are English Let's do Public Viewing for the next game The World Cup is just around the corner so be sure to add Public Viewing to your Anglo-German vocabulary. Public Viewing does not refer to going outside and watching as people walk past, it means watching a football match outside in public on a screen provided by the city, a restaurant or a bar. But if your team is losing, feel free to just watch strangers passing by as well.

13 words Germans think are English Can you turn up the Box, please? What do Germans mean by turn up the Box? Turn the box upside down? Will someone jump out of the box? Nope, sorry to disappoint, but in German a Box - more commonly used is the plural form, Boxen - really just means loud speakers attached to a stereo system. But who knows what will turn up if the music is loud enough.

13 words Germans think are English He's such a Messie, it's gross! Beware of invitations from someone who is considered a Messie. Feel free to politely turn them down because a Messie in German is a hoarder, a person with a compulsive hoarding disorder. The word comes from the English noun "mess" and was made popular by teacher Sandra Felton, who founded the self-help group Messies Anonymous in the 1980s.

13 words Germans think are English Does your hotel offer Wellness? The word Wellness can be found all over Germany and is advertised in almost every hotel. It is based on the English understanding of wellness as well-being, fitness and happiness. In Germany, however, it is specifically used as the equivalent of a spa where massages, saunas and steam rooms are offered. You want to do some Wellness? Keep an eye out for the signs "Wellness Area." This way, please.

13 words Germans think are English Please don't tramp there! When their daughters grow up and start taking roadtrips, German mothers might beg them not to tramp, because that's dangerous. After all, who knows who could pick them up? But no, they don't mean tramp as in looking cheap, provocative or resembling a hobo, they are talking about hitchhiking, because that's what the German verb "trampen" means.

13 words Germans think are English Check out that awesome Showmaster When Germans talk about a Showmaster, they don't mean a circus ringmaster but rather a presenter or TV host. The word was coined by a Dutch Showmaster himself, Rudi Carell (above), who was a famous entertainer on German TV. Nowadays, Germans even differentiate between different types of Showmaster: they've invented the Quizmaster, the host of a quiz show, and Talkmaster, a talk show host.

13 words Germans think are English Do you like my brand new Pullunder? Germans don't just use existing English words in rather creative ways; they also invent English sounding words that simply don't exist in English. Take, for instance, Pullunder. Invented as the opposite of pullover, a Pullunder is a sweater without sleeves or a vest without buttons worn under your jacket. It used to be called a Westover, because as long as it sounds English, it must be cool. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



So how can you master the mysteries of the Denglish language? Here are some tips.

1. Watch and learn!

Like many things in life, experience is key. Listen to as many verbal conversations between German speakers as you can, and try to spice it up with radio shows and podcasts. You'll catch up on so many Denglish words. They are the easiest to learn: After all, you already know them. (Unless they are one of those sneaky pseudo-anglicisms, of course...)

In the worst-case scenario, you might have to figure out some conjugations along the way, as some Anglicisms are Germanized into verbs, like "downloaden," "delivern" or "gescreenshotet." Yes, I know. Deep breathes.

2. Look around

If you're not the listening type of person, Germany is full of billboards, brochures and street signs with Anglicisms. All you need to do is look around you.

If you're not physically in Germany, no panic: You can still subscribe to a bunch of corporate newsletters and realize that there's Denglish everywhere in German marketing. You'll start thinking your German is fantastic because you're miraculously recognizing all the words.

The national rail carrier Deutsche Bahn has "Service Points" and "Tickets" stands scattered in many train stations as well as on their website, Berlin's main public transport company BVG is constantly using Denglish on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Picking up on lyrics of a popular pop song: An electric bus in Berlin is so quiet, you don't hear it ("hört" in German)

3. Safe(ish) bets

No matter what your native language is, it's safer to assume that it has its own version for the words "tree" or "heart," but not necessarily for "laptop" or "antivirus." German is no different, and I can already tell you that the legitimate words for internet, computer and online are, well: Internet, Computer and Online.

So if you're struggling to find a topic for discussion that could sharpen your Denglish skills, you can always start with anything internet-, marketing- or business-related. "Meeting," "Workflow" and "Brainstormen" are all acceptable Denglish words.

Additionally, half of the words you would come up with involving internet culture are probably as legitimate in German as they are in English, and most times it makes more sense to use the English term rather than what your national language academy dictates.

DW's cartoon series 'That's so German' also looked into the phenomenon...

4. Hang out with the young

I'm sorry to say this, but it's much easier for younger generations to go with the flow when it comes to Denglish. It's not like older people are completely immune to it — sometimes they'll use Denglish words without even realizing it — but language purists normally tend to be older and more conservative.

The German Language Association (Verein Deutsche Sprache, or VDS) fears that through the increasing use of English terms, the "German language is not only losing its influence but will also at some point become a peripheral language," VDS spokesperson Holger Klatte told The Guardian.

The association holds an Anglicism Index that's regularly updated, suggesting German alternatives that can be used instead of the English terms. They also write protest letters to companies who desecrate the German language. Clearly, not everyone is Denglish-tolerant.

5. Take risks

You know what? Whatever. Throw in that Denglish word you were thinking of! Even if you're wrong, it can't get any funnier than it already is!

One time, during German class, the teacher asked me a question while I was copying something from the blackboard into my notebook. I am the worst multitasker to walk the face of this earth, which is exactly why I lifted my head up in despair and mumbled "ich kann nicht multitasken!"

I thought it was hilarious, because I clearly didn't know the German word for "Multitasking," so I just forced the English word into the German infinitive form. Well, believe it or not, the German word apparently is Multitasking. Ta-da! Win.

