Democrats to pursue impeachment of Donald Trump: reports

According to US media, Speaker Pelosi will make the announcement later on Tuesday. This is the first move in a process that could remove Trump from the office of president.

In August, an anonymous whistleblower claimed the US president repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, currently Trump's top rival in the 2020 US presidential election. While the source said no foreign aid was promised in the exchange, at the time of the US was holding up to $250 million (€226 million) in military aid for Ukraine.

Read more: Trump's reported urging of Ukraine on Biden probe 'a staggering abuse of power'

kp/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)