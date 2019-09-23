Democrats to pursue impeachment of Donald Trump: reports

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi will announce Tuesday the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. The move follows claims that he pressured Ukraine's leader into investigating political rival Joe Biden.
According to US media, Speaker Pelosi will make the announcement later on Tuesday. This is the first move in a process that could remove Trump from the office of president.
In August, an anonymous whistleblower claimed the US president repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, currently Trump's top rival in the 2020 US presidential election. While the source said no foreign aid was promised in the exchange, at the time the US was holding up to $250 million (€226 million) in military aid for Ukraine.
Read more: Trump's reported urging of Ukraine on Biden probe 'a staggering abuse of power'
kp/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)
The US president alluded to a discussion about democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son in a phone call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy. The statement, albeit vague, has added fuel to calls for impeachment. (23.09.2019)
The revelation by The Wall Street Journal was related to a whistleblower complaint about Trump. The US president said it was "dumb" to think he would say something inappropriate in phone calls with foreign leaders. (21.09.2019)