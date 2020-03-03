Democrats prepare for Super Tuesday results

Thousands of voters on Tuesday cast ballots for their preferred Democratic presidential nominee in what is largely seen as a defining moment for the race known as "Super Tuesday."

Fourteen states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, are taking part in the process with about a third of all delegates up for grabs.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is leading the race to become the Democratic Party's nominee. He has so far obtained 60 delegates compared to his closest rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 54.

Bernie Sanders is leading the race

New wave

Although Sanders is leading the race, Biden's campaign received a boost with a major victory in South Carolina on Saturday. In the wake of his big win, he received several endorsements from centrist Democrats.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who both bowed out of the race on Monday, announced their support for Biden, along with former congressman Beto O'Rourke.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was running for presidency until Monday, backed former Vice President Joe Biden

An open race

For the first time since the Democratic primaries started, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, will be on ballots. Although he has yet to win any delegates, he remains in third on national polls, behind Sanders and Biden.

In order to outright qualify for the nomination, a candidate must obtain at least 1,991 delegates. The party will formally nominate their presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention slated for July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Which states are voting?

Primaries are held in the following states on Super Tuesday:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

The US territory of American Samoa, instead, holds a caucus.

A caucus is run by the party and allows private individuals to publicly express support for their preferred candidate — often through a process of raising hands or clustering during the private event. Primaries, on the other hand, are run by local and state authorities and include voting by party members.

