 Democrats prepare for Super Tuesday results | News | DW | 03.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Democrats prepare for Super Tuesday results

Super Tuesday — a defining moment for the Democratic nomination — is underway with delegates from 14 states up for grabs. Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the race but former Vice President Joe Biden isn't far behind.

Le' Ana Freeman from Washington wears a vote sticker on her shirt after casting a vote on Super Tuesday for U.S. Democrats Abroad

Thousands of voters on Tuesday cast ballots for their preferred Democratic presidential nominee in what is largely seen as a defining moment for the race known as "Super Tuesday."

Fourteen states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, are taking part in the process with about a third of all delegates up for grabs.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is leading the race to become the Democratic Party's nominee. He has so far obtained 60 delegates compared to his closest rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 54.

Read more: Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections

Bernie Sanders delivers a speech

Bernie Sanders is leading the race

New wave

Although Sanders is leading the race, Biden's campaign received a boost with a major victory in South Carolina on Saturday. In the wake of his big win, he received several endorsements from centrist Democrats.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who both bowed out of the race on Monday, announced their support for Biden, along with former congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Read more: Is Donald Trump the Democratic Party's 'unwitting unifier'?

Former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar closes her campaign and endorses Joe Biden at a Super Tuesday Election Eve rally

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was running for presidency until Monday, backed former Vice President Joe Biden

An open race

For the first time since the Democratic primaries started, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, will be on ballots. Although he has yet to win any delegates, he remains in third on national polls, behind Sanders and Biden.

In order to outright qualify for the nomination, a candidate must obtain at least 1,991 delegates. The party will formally nominate their presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention slated for July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read more: Mike Bloomberg to release three women from non-disclosure agreements

Which states are voting?

Primaries are held in the following states on Super Tuesday:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia

The US territory of American Samoa, instead, holds a caucus.

A caucus is run by the party and allows private individuals to publicly express support for their preferred candidate — often through a process of raising hands or clustering during the private event. Primaries, on the other hand, are run by local and state authorities and include voting by party members.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:30

Bloomberg banks on Super Tuesday success

ls/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

Bernie Sanders Rally Public Enemy

Bernie Sanders has a clear lead in artist endorsements 03.03.2020

Heading into Super Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders is popular with singers such as Ariana Grande, as well as rappers like Public Enemy. His rallies have drawn comparisons to music festivals for their star lineups.

USA Debatte der US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Demokraten 2020 l Bloomberg, Warren, Sanders und Biden

Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections 03.03.2020

Like board games? You'll love the US primaries! The objective is to mop up points in US states and territories ⁠— especially on "Super Tuesday." At the end, there's even a "wildcard" that can totally change the outcome.

USA Reportage aus San Francisco zum Super Tuesday

California gears up for its first Super Tuesday 03.03.2020

For the first time, California is participating in Super Tuesday, a blockbuster day of Democratic primary elections across 14 states. What do voters in the US' most populous state want out of their Democratic nominee?

Advertisement