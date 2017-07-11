 Democrats begin bid to impeach Donald Trump for second time | News | DW | 11.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Democrats begin bid to impeach Donald Trump for second time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will proceed with impeachment proceedings if the US vice president refuses to declare Donald Trump unfit for office.

US President Donald Trump (r) and Vice President Mike Pence (l)

US President Donald Trump (r) has been criticized for his handling of the riot at the US Capitol

Democrats launched a bid on Monday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time over his role in last week's attack on the US Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will proceed with impeachment proceedings if the US vice president refuses to declare Trump unfit for office.

What happened in the House?

Democrats first introduced a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment — which would deem Trump unfit to perform his duties.

Republicans swiftly objected to the move, blocking it from being immediately voted on.

Democrats responded in kind by introducing an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Watch video 01:52

Lawmakers urge Trump to resign

What are the next steps?

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives could vote on the Pence measure on Tuesday, after Republicans blocked it.

If the appeal to Pence fails — which is considered the most likely outcome, the Democrat-controlled House will press forward with plans to impeach Trump.

A vote on moving forward impeachment proceedings could take place as soon as Wednesday. 

How does impeachment work?

If impeachment proceedings are launched, lawmakers in the House will vote whether to bring charges — known as the "articles of impeachment" — against Trump.

If a simple majority of the House's 435 members votes in favor of the charges, the process moves to the Senate. A two-thirds vote in the chamber is needed to convict and remove a president — but with Trump leaving office in a matter of days, removal isn't the high priority.

Should the house vote to impeach (or charge) Trump, there's a high possibility that he would be disqualified from future public office — barring him from running for president again.

What have Democrats been saying?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers would give Pence 24 hours to respond if the measure urging him to act is passed.

If the measure fails or there is no response, the House will move forward with its impeachment motion.

"As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor.  The President's threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action," Pelosi said in a statement.

She also criticized House Republicans for objecting to their first motion, saying they were "enabling the President's unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue.  Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end."

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has not taken a position on Trump's impeachment, saying he will leave it to Congress to decide. 

While the Democrats aimed to swiftly proceed with impeachment, they were planning to delay the trial until after President-elect Biden had had time to focus on other priorities after inauguration.

How have Republicans responded?

Trump has been largely silent in recent days, holding no news conferences and making few statements.

Twitter banned him from their platform over his use of language that could incite violence.

Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, criticized the Democrats for wanting to "talk about ridiculous things like: 'Lets impeach a president'" a few days before he is set to leave office.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


Although some lawmakers have stood by the president, there are growing calls for Trump to resign within the Republican party.

Capitol violence

Trump, who is scheduled to leave office on January 20, has received sharp criticism following the violence in and around the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

Trump has been accused of inciting the violence, by addressing a large rally on the National Mall in front of the US Capitol, saying he would join them when they "walk down to the Capitol" earlier that day.

Since losing the November 3 election, Trump has falsely claimed he was the victim of widespread fraud.

Pelosi told American broadcaster CBS in an interview on Sunday that "the person that's running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States."  

Trump was previously impeached under two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in regards to allegations that Trump sought to discredit then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the lead up to the 2020 US presidential election.

The articles were written up in 2019 and the trial was held in January 2020.

The Republican-controlled Senate did not find him guilty of either article. A two-thirds majority is required for a conviction.

Watch video 02:18

Trump condemns unrest amid calls for his removal

rs, kbd/shs (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Capitol violence mars Donald Trump's last days in office

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined those calling out Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot. Melania Trump issued a statement rejecting the violence, but criticized "personal attacks" against her in the aftermath.  

Opinion: After Capitol riot, Congress must impeach Trump

Donald Trump spent four years creating the conditions for the storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC. He must be prevented from running for office ever again, DW's Ines Pohl writes.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Schwarzenegger: 'Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the US'  

Advertisement