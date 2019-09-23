Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. It represents the first move in a process that could remove the president from office.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," she said in a televised address.

"The president must be held accountable, nobody is above the law."

The decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry was triggered by allegations that Trump sought help from a foreign government in his reelection bid.

At the center of the scandal is a secret intelligence whistleblower complaint about the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to dig up dirt on former vice president and possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Watch video 00:49 Biden to back Trump impeachment probe

Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump tweeted that he would release a full transcript of his call with Zelensky on Wednesday.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump wrote.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

Earlier Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate approved a nonbinding resolution calling on the Trump administration to provide the House and Senate intelligence committees a copy of a whistleblower complaint.

Trump on Tuesday admitted he had temporarily frozen nearly $400 million (€363 million) in US aid to Ukraine, but denied he did so to pressure Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden. The aid money was released last week.

cw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.