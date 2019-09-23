Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, a first move in a process that could remove the president from office.

Pelosi has been under mounting pressure from her Democratic caucus to open an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives amid fresh allegations of abuse of power by the president. The decision sets the stage for a divisive political battle in Congress head of next year's election.

"The president must be held accountable, nobody is above the law," Pelosi, the top House Democrat, said in a primetime address.

The decision to launch formal impeachment inquiry was triggered by allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine's new president to dig up dirt on former vice president and possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

At the center of the scandal is a secret intelligence whistleblower complaint about the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to investigate Biden and his son.

Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump tweeted that tomorrow he would release a full transcript of his call with Zelensky.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump wrote.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

Earlier Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate approved a nonbinding resolution calling on the Trump administration to provide the House and Senate intelligence committees a copy of a whistleblower complaint.

Trump on Tuesday admitted he had ttemporarily froze nearly $400 million (€363 million) in US aid to Ukraine, but denied he did so to pressure Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden. The aid money was released last week.

cw/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

