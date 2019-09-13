 Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders stops campaign after being hospitalized | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders stops campaign after being hospitalized

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, seeking the Democrat presidential nomination, has halted his campaign after being hospitalized with chest pains. His campaign says he is in good spirits, but will be taking a few days off.

Bernie Sanders speaking with reporters after a presidential primary debate (AFP/J. Watson)

US Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has temporarily stopped his primary campaign due to health issues. The news was delivered Wednesday by campaign advisor Jeff Weaver, who said: "Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are cancelling his events and appearances until further notice, and will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Sanders was hospitalized Tuesday after experiencing chest pains. Doctors inserted two stents after discovering that the 78-year-old had a blocked artery.   

Sanders remains a contender in the current Democratic primary, though he has failed to rekindle the enthusiasm of his strong 2016 bid, in which he was the main challenger to Hillary Clinton, the eventual winner of party's nomination.

Sanders, an Independent, has staked his reputation on left-leaning populist issues such as universal healthcare, free university education and taxing the rich. Those themes struck a chord with young and old alike in 2016, but he has had difficulty breaking out of the currently crowded field of Democratic contenders.

Watch video 00:53

Bernie Sanders's rebuttal of Trump's State of the Union address

js/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

US Democratic debate rivals slug it out over health care

Democratic Party candidates vying to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election thrashed out their differences. Front-runner Joe Biden came out fighting amid criticism his policies were too moderate. (13.09.2019)  

Bernie Sanders launches 2020 presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders has kicked off his 2020 US presidential campaign with a rally in New York City. The senator vowed to defeat Donald Trump, whom he called "the most dangerous president in modern American history." (03.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bernie Sanders's rebuttal of Trump's State of the Union address  

Related content

USA TV-Debatte der demokratischen Präsidentschaftsbewerber

US Democratic debate rivals slug it out over health care 13.09.2019

Democratic Party candidates vying to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election thrashed out their differences. Front-runner Joe Biden came out fighting amid criticism his policies were too moderate.

USA Mark Sanford

US: Republican Mark Sanford joins list of Trump challengers in 2020 08.09.2019

Republican former governor Mark Sanford once described Trumpism as "a cancerous growth" and is now seeking to challenge the president's reelection bid. Sanford said the Republican Party had "lost its way."

Florida, Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders announces he is running for US president 19.02.2019

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will run for president again in the 2020 election. Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, has a large following, particularly among the young.

Advertisement