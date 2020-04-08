Democracy 'weakened and undermined' worldwide — study

Germany's Bertelsmann Stiftung has said that the number of people who are governed poorly and less democratically is increasing. The study found that inequality and repression are weakening the global market economy.
Political freedoms and the rule of law are being undermined in an increasing number of democracies worldwide and autocracies are becoming moire repressive, according to the latest Transformation Index by Germany's Bertelsmann Stiftung.
The German foundation said Wednesday that the main causes of diminishing democracy globally are abuse of power and cronyism, which in turn widen social and economic inequalities.
The foundation added that the effects of the current coronavirus pandemic further threaten democracy worldwide.
Read more: Coronavirus: A stress test for democracy
more to come...
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Lam Wing-kee, the owner of Causeway Bay Books, had previously been detained by Chinese authorities for selling books critical of Chinese leaders. The opening of the new store came days after he was attacked in Taipei. (25.04.2020)