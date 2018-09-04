 Democracy education boost urged by German youth minister | News | DW | 05.09.2018

News

Democracy education boost urged by German youth minister

German Youth Minister Franziska Giffey has renewed her party's call for Germany to enact a law on teaching democracy to avert radicalization. She was the first federal minister to visit Chemnitz after last week's unrest.

Franziska Giffey unter Jugendlichen in Hessen (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

German Youth Minister Franziska Giffey, who in 2010 completed her doctorate on political education deficits in the EU, told the Die Welt newspaper Wednesday that it is the federal government's "unmistakable" task to organize education on democracy for young people "at all levels."

Resources for youth work in Saxony — where the state's third largest city of Chemnitz was left in turmoil by a murder seized upon by the far right — had been culled over the years, "and the results we now see," Giffey said.

Germany was experiencing a "burgeoning de-politicization," Giffey said, adding that Chemnitz residents told her of their fears of deprivation and "not being listened to" by those who govern "up there."

Read more: East German mistrust

The study and discussion of politics was no longer a subject in "many" schools and local clubs in Saxony, she added.

Residents must be given space as emotions run high and hot to discuss arrivals of refugees in recent years "without being put in the [far] right corner," said Giffey, whose is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and federal minister for family, the elderly, women and youth.

SPD democracy program

jihadi attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 prompted the Social Democrats in April 2017 to draft a "democracy promotion" program, including a Democracy Advancement bill, putting an emphasis on prevention of radicalization and not just on tighter security laws.

The bill was reportedly blocked, however, from within the Federal Interior Ministry. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) led the Interior Ministry at the time and have handed over responsibility to their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). 

Education normally Länder task

Education under Germany's constitution is the prerogative of the country's 16 states, but a study done for Giffey's ministry said the federal government was constitutionally empowered to resist neo-Nazism by fostering a "robust" democracy.

"Education is a matter for the states, but the federal government can support it," Giffey told Die Welt Wednesday.

Last week, Giffey, who until early this year was SPD mayor of Berlin's Neukölln district, launched an anti-mobbing campaign in German schools promoted by her ministry that was due to be discussed with Merkel at a teachers' conference on Wednesday.

Nationwide, 168 social workers, provided by a federally funded prevention program, would be employed as "anti-mobbing" experts to work with pupils and respond to potential conflicts, Giffey said, adding that school directors needed civic backing.

Berlin SPD stellt Minister vor (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

The bill sought by Giffey was also sought by her predecessor Katarina Barley, now justice minister

Post-war, Germany has an extensive network of political education institutes, at federal and regional state levels, including the Federal Agency for Civic Education (BPB) based in Bonn.

ipj/xx (KNA, epd, AFP, dpa)

In Chemnitz, minister promotes education as answer to extremism

The first government minister has visited Chemnitz after a week of far-right protests. Family Minister Franziska Giffey arrived to speak to civil society representatives about the need for better political education. (31.08.2018)  

East Germans still victims of 'cultural colonialism' by the West

The head of Germany's political education agency believes former East Germans still feel alienated from mainstream society. He argues that this leads many in the East to mistrust the government and even democracy. (01.11.2017)  

Germany searches for IS member behind Anis Amri's Berlin truck attack

A German court has issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old Tunisian IS member who allegedly led Anis Amri to drive a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, German media say. Amri messaged the man from the stolen truck. (06.07.2018)  

Germany is desperate for teachers

German schools are short by nearly 40,000 in total, the teachers' association says. One answer could be permitting people to become educators even if they didn't begin their careers that way. (27.08.2018)  

Federal Agency for Civic Education (BPB)

Germany's federal agency based in Bonn

Study on Democracy Advancment Bill (in German)

Democracy advancement is also a federal task, says study

Giffey's dissertation: "Europe's Path to the Citizens" (abstract in English)

Giffey's study into how the EU interacts with its citizens

'APuZ' magazine special on "political education" (in German)

"Political Education" special published by Germany's BPB Civic Education Agency

Chemnitz Franziska Giffey legt Blumen nieder

In Chemnitz, minister promotes education as answer to extremism 31.08.2018

The first government minister has visited Chemnitz after a week of far-right protests. Family Minister Franziska Giffey arrived to speak to civil society representatives about the need for better political education.

Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall

Opinion: A predictable fiasco in Chemnitz 28.08.2018

A right-wing mob has been rampaging through the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The police are on site, but authorities seem out of their depth. They lack the will to intervene, argues Hans Pfeifer.

Deutschland Symbolbild Lügenpresse

German police fight far-right infiltration claims 23.08.2018

Saxony police have been forced to ask whether they are harboring far-right sympathizers after a TV crew was prevented from filming at a rally. It's not the first time German security forces have come under suspicion.

