Sports

Demise of English club Bury underlines value of 50+1 rule

Historic English football club Bury no longer exist after the collapse of a last minute rescue bid. Such a situation is difficult to imagine in Germany and highlights the downside of recent calls for outside investment.

Outside Bury's Gigg Lane home on Tuesday, early morning hopes turned gradually to early evening tears, anger and disbelief.

Outside Bury's Gigg Lane home on Tuesday, early morning hopes turned gradually to early evening tears, anger and disbelief. Following the collapse of a last minute deal which looked set to save the club on the outskirts of Manchester from liquidation, 134 years of history and 125 years of membership of the English Football League (EFL) came to a close.

The club have been kicked out of League One (the third tier of English football) and the division will now contain 23 teams instead of 24. Six miles west — and sitting in that 23rd spot — Bolton Wanderers, a club with a grand history who only dropped out of the Premier League in 2012, have been given 14 days to find a buyer by the EFL, having been in administration since May. If they fail, they face the same fate.

Steve Dale's role in Bury's demise is highlighted in messages outside Gigg Lane

Steve Dale's role in Bury's demise is highlighted in messages outside Gigg Lane

The pair's stories differ in a number of details but both are a sorry web of questionable financial dealings, systemic failures of the EFL and the clubs, unpaid players and staff and creditors left out of pocket. They also both involve deeply unpopular owners. In Bury's case, the man in question is Steve Dale, who bought the club for £1 (€1.10, $1.22) last December to save it from going insolvent before asking for a fee of around €2.2 million from potential buyers despite failing to clear its debts and pay players and staff. Dale has liquidated the vast majority of the multiple businesses he has owned but was still deemed an appropriate club owner by the EFL.

The asking price put off many buyers, and a late bid that looked to have pulled the club back from the brink fell through shortly before the 17:00 deadline after the potential buyers uncovered a number of difficulties, including the mortgaging of the ground. "Our position is not a condition of the strict timeline they [the EFL] have put in place, but reflective of the systemic failings of a football club over a number of years," said the C&N Sporting Risk group.

Impacts felt far and wide

Bury captain Neil Danns, one of only a handful of players still registered with the club when the news came through, spoke of the impact Dale's ownership has had on the club and the broader community.

“This should never have happened. If you thought you could not move this club forward in a positive way you should never have taken over because you’ve literally destroyed lives, because that’s what this football club meant to so many fans,” he told British radio station Talk Sport.

Those fans, however deep their connection with the club, are essentially powerless. Unlike Germany, where the 50+1 rule means supporters must own a controlling stake in their club through their membership, English football has long courted investors. Ownership by wealthy individuals has become the norm, with billionaire foreign owners now commonplace in the Premier League. At the top end, that investment, some of it from questionable sources, has bought success — both European finals were contested by English clubs last season — but many feel that the cost of competing, both moral and financial, has become too high.

But there are an increasing number of voices in Germany who prefer the English model to their own, arguing that the country's clubs can only compete with the best in Europe if 50+1 is relaxed or abolished, in an attempt to make clubs attractive prospects for outside investment.

Changes proposed by prominent figures

Among them is Martin Kind, the Hannover 96 president who attempted, unsuccessfully, to be granted an exemption from 50+1 in order to take full control of the club. Jordanian investor Hasan Ismaik has attempted to pull off a similar deal at 1860 Munich as the club, who have won a Bundesliga title and reached a European final, slipped down to the fourth tier before their promotion to the third division last term.

Kind and Ismaik are far from alone in their stance, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge voiced his opposition to 50+1 last year.

Martin Kind failed in his aim to take full control of Hannover

Martin Kind failed in his aim to take full control of Hannover

"I hope that the DFL will release clubs from this rule," he said. "Every club should decide for themselves whether they open their doors for investors, how they open their doors or whether they do at all." RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann echoed that perspective, saying "traditional clubs must try to use their status to motivate investors," while Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno called the opposition to investors "stupid".

While a move towards the English model would, in the minds of these men and others, allow German sides to be more competitive in the transfer market and on the European stage, most matchgoing fans would be vehemently opposed to any such changes.

Two sides to the story

Further afield, the German model is increasingly coming to be regarded as more democratic and a way to keep clubs closer to the communities they are supposed to serve. England women's coach Phil Neville, whose late father worked at the club as a director and whose mother resigned as club secretary last week, gave the BBC just one personal insight into how important those community ties are.

"To consider today they might not have a football club, for me it's so upsetting," the former Manchester United and England player said. "My mum is devastated. She resigned on Friday because she couldn't work with the current ownership. Common sense has to prevail. One man cannot stop one football club, which has hundreds of years of history, going out of existence."

Sadly for the Nevilles, those left out of work and out of pocket and the fans of Bury, it seems one man can stop a football club, in England at least. German football may do well to consider the fates of Bury and Bolton as well as those of Manchester City and Chelsea.

  Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

1. Tennis balls in Frankfurt

    Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

    1. Tennis balls in Frankfurt

    Kickoff ahead of the first Monday night game was delayed when Eintracht Frankfurt ultras left their terrace behind the goal and surrounded the pitch, anti-Monday banners in hand. When the game did get underway, Frankfurt fans refused to sing and blew whistles whenever RB Leipzig were in possession. The second half start was also delayed as fans threw toilet rolls and tennis balls onto the pitch.

  Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

2. Boycott in Dortmund

    Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

    2. Boycott in Dortmund

    Over 600 active BVB fan groups answered the call to boycott the Monday night game against Augsburg. The Yellow Wall turned grey while swathes of empty seats were visible around the ground. Almost 30,000 fans boycotted in total, and stadium announcer Norbert Dickel told the crowd: "We are also against Monday games and will be raising this when the next TV deal is discussed."

  Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

3. Toilet roll in Mainz

    Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

    3. Toilet roll in Mainz

    Before kickoff, Mainz distributed anti-Monday placards to supporters and also permitted large letters spelling out "against Monday games" to be displayed on the pitch. The start of the second half was then delayed by several minutes when Mainz ultras threw reels of toilet roll into the goalmouth in protest.

  Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

4. Garfield in Bremen

    Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

    4. Garfield in Bremen

    The DFL insists that the introduction of five Monday night games was to give the Bundesliga's Europa League participants an extra day's rest. That wasn't the case when Werder Bremen hosted Cologne on Matchday 26, and ultra groups boycotted the game. Behind one goal, a cutout of cartoon character Garfield was paired with a speech bubble containing an alteration of his iconic phrase.

  • RB Leipzig fans (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

    5. Disagreements in Leipzig

    Ahead of their game against Bayer Leverkusen, some RB Leipzig fan groups called for an atmosphere boycott but the club publically called on fans to support the team, leading to physical confrontations between fans with differing views inside the stadium. Elsewhere, the attempted protest was largely met with scorn due to the perceived commercial nature of the Red Bull club itself.

    Author: Matt Ford


DW recommends

Opinion: 50+1 is the root of all that is good about German football

Bundesliga clubs have voted for the retention of German football's 50+1 rule. DW's Matt Ford welcomes the decision because it ensures that football clubs remain in the hands of those to whom they mean the most: the fans. (22.03.2018)  

Opinion: Clash of cultures in Berlin highlights choice facing the Bundesliga

RB Leipzig poured cold water all over Union Berlin's big day in the Bundesliga, routing the newcomers 4-0. The meeting of two very different clubs shined a light on the future of German football, writes Michael Da Silva. (18.08.2019)  

Bundesliga clubs vote to retain 50+1 rule and VAR

Bundesliga clubs have voted to retain the 50+1 rule, which ensures that German football clubs must retain a 50 percent plus one share in the team. They also voted to keep VAR for at least another season. (22.03.2018)  

Bundesliga: DFL rejects Martin Kind's application for exception to 50+1 rule

The president of Hannover has failed in his attempt to assume majority control of the Bundesliga club. Martin Kind had sought to be granted an exemption from a rule designed to avoid takeovers from individual investors. (18.07.2018)  

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge renews call for 50+1 rule to be abolished

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has again called for the 50+1 rule in German football to be abolished. The Bayern Munich chairman said that the rule is making it difficult for German teams to compete in Europe. (29.07.2018)  

Should German football be more open to investors?

Germany international Bernd Leno says fans who disrespect club investors are 'idiots' and wants the Bundesliga to welcome investment. His comments re-open familiar faultlines in the relationship between fans and owners. (09.11.2018)  

Monday madness: The best Bundesliga fan protests

This season's Bundesliga Monday games have been met with significant opposition from match-going supporters who feel they are being forgotten in favor of television audiences. DW ranks the most creative fan protests. (16.04.2018)  

Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga: New deal, same Werner as RB Leipzig impress again 25.08.2019

Timo Werner was the star man as Julian Nagelsmann picked up three points on his home debut as RB Leipzig coach. With Werner likely to depart the club next year, will we see the best out of Werner in the season ahead?

1. Bundesliga 01. Spieltag | 1. FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig | 4. TOR Berlin

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig throw hat into title ring 19.08.2019

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have dominated discussion about who might win this season's Bundesliga title. But RB Leipzig's commanding start to the campaign could signal a three-horse race.

RB-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig

Rising star coach Julian Nagelsmann gives RB Leipzig fresh impetus 14.08.2019

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig go into the upcoming season under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 32-year-old, who has joined them from Hoffenheim, had previously been linked with some of the top jobs in football.

