  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
ClimateIndia

Delhi races to drain floodwaters with more rain expected

34 minutes ago

The Yamuna River that flows through India's capital region rose to its highest level ever in 45 years after intense downpours. The subsequent flooding has impacted large parts of the capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tw5x
Heavy rains across North India caused the Yamuna river in India's capital New Delhi to rise to unprecedented levels
Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severityImage: Ab Rauoof Ganie/DW

Emergency response teams were working tirelessly into Friday evening to restore order and safety after severe flooding in India's capital region Delhi. 

The military were working to reopen jammed flood gates at a barrage on the swollen river Yamuna to help drain out floodwater.

Thousands of residents were evacuated when the Yamuna rose to a 45-year high Wednesday and breached its banks.

Devastating monsoon rains in India cause flooding in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that state personnel and army engineers were working to "try to ensure that the flood waters do not enter the [main areas of the] city," but warned that more rain was forecast for Saturday.

"To prevent water from flowing into the city, we are trying to create a dam," said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi's flood control and irrigation minister, adding that sacks would be stacked up for the purpose.

Thousands evacuated to temporary camps, schools closed

Police have reported three deaths due to drowning, while television footage and social media images showed water lapping at the sides of the historic site of Red Fort.

The major tourist attraction remained closed as of Friday as well, according to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Trucks and buses were abandoned in several places, and thousands of people were moved to temporary relief camps or nearby elevated roads.

Residents carry their belongings through floodwaters on July 12
Residents carry their belongings through floodwaters on July 12Image: Adnan Abidi/REUTERS

All schools, colleges and non-essential government offices were ordered to remain closed until at least Sunday.

There was more rain predicted Saturday. At least 90 people have so far died in recent days due to heavy rainfall in the northern states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The monsoon season provides a critical lifeline for about 60% of the country's net cultivated area and the industries associated with it.

Delhi has recorded rainfall 91% above-normal this monsoon season that began June 1.

But with climate change, the frequency of flooding has increased in India and surrounding countries.

rm/lo (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection

Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Society6 hours ago02:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Police stand on a runway in Dusseldorf next to an airplane and climate activists

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Society9 hours ago01:33 min
More from Germany

Europe

Russian General Ivan Popov

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

Society14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage