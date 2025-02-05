Delhi election 2025: Voting begins in Indian capital

Polling has started in India's capital of New Delhi in a crucial state legislature election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling BJP aims to wrest control of the crucial city from incumbent Arvind Kejriwal.

A high-octane electoral battle was underway in New Delhi on Wednesday as voters began casting their ballot early morning to choose the next government in charge of the Indian capital.

The election for 70 assembly seats of Delhi sees the country's political giants locked in a three-way contest.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by anti-corruption crusader Arvind Kejriwal, is fighting anti-incumbency after being in power for a decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which rules in a coalition nationally — is vying for a comeback in Delhi after 27 years.

India's main opposition Congress party — which is part of an alliance with AAP and other opposition parties, formed to challenge Modi's BJP in the 2024 general elections — is pitting itself against AAP and the BJP.

Polling across the city started at 7 am (1.30 am UTC) and will conclude at 6 pm (12.30 pm UTC).

The results will be declared on Saturday.

Intense campaigning

In the weeks leading up to the elections, parties stepped up their campaigning with roadshows, rallies and press conferences.

Both Modi and his staunch critic Kejriwal have sought to woo voters with handouts, offering to improve government schools, free health services and electricity, and a monthly allowance of over 2,000 rupees (22 euros) to poor women.

Several political pundits called Congress' campaign lackluster, but in the last week of the drive the party picked up pace, with scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding 12 public meetings.