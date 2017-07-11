Delhi COVID patient: 'I was lucky I didn't wait for test results'

Shivam Sharma, a 37-year-old lawyer in Delhi, developed a mild fever on April 18 shortly after he had been in contact with a friend who had tested positive for COVID.

Sharma decided to play it safe, and drove to a coronavirus testing center in the Indian capital. But when he arrived, a long line wrapped around the building, and he decided to try another day.

However, over the next few days, Sharma's symptoms grew worse as he tried without success to reach out to several overwhelmed diagnostics centers.

He was told the testing centers were running over capacity, with no time slots and a shortage of testing kits and manpower.

"It was frustrating as my fever was running high and I was displaying all the classic symptoms of COVID, including a cough, sore throat and body pain," Sharma told DW.

Shivam Sharma said he had to call in a favor to get a COVID test

Sharma finally managed to persuade a private lab to organize a home sample collection of an RT-PCR swab test at his home in Noida, a satellite city of Delhi.

"It was frustrating. I had to call certain influential people to organize my test," said Sharma.

Like other health care facilities in the country, India's COVID testing laboratories are completely overwhelmed by the the country's second wave. Backlogs of samples are piling up, as potentially infected people are left wondering if they have contracted the virus.

Don't waste time when it comes to COVID

Sharma did not wait for his test results to take action. His symptoms left him with little doubt that he had contracted COVID.

"I lost my sense of taste and smell, and I began to consult a doctor for medication and periodically checked my oxygen saturation levels," he said.

"A lot of things were running through my mind. I thought especially about the new double mutant virus, which is causing havoc during the current surge," he added.

Getting a COVID test has become an ordeal in Delhi. Home collection of samples have all but been stopped by most laboratories, which are overbooked and overworked. Sharma was lucky to get a test.

While waiting for his results, Sharma isolated himself in the house that he shares with his wife and ageing mother. He was worried that a delay in testing would lose him precious time in starting treatment and hospitalization if his situation deteriorated.

Self-treatment and isolation

Isolating himself in his house while his symptoms flared was tough psychologically on Sharma.

"During the course of the day, I would check my oxygen saturation at least four times with the oximeter and also check my temperature periodically," he said.

"I kept hydrating myself and was constantly watching videos of various help groups and doctors instructing what needed to be done when quarantining oneself. That helped," he added.

Quarantining in a room by himself, Sharma's biggest concern was that his family would contract COVID.

"That was constantly playing on my mind, and I took particular care on this count. I simply could not allow them to fall sick in the process," he said.

"I did not see them for a week. It was tough, but it was in the interest of everybody," he added.

Food was left outside his room, and on most occasions, Sharma ensured that disposable plates and cutlery were used.

During his isolation, Sharma watched as news of the pandemic in India grew worse by the day.

'I was lucky'

"It was distressing to say the least to find people turned away from hospitals, dying without getting oxygen support or ventilators," Sharma said. "Even in normal times, such news is stressful and horrific."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India sees its darkest day of pandemic India added more than 3,200 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday — the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began. The total death toll has surpassed 200,000, with cities running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID patients turn to informal health services Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Doctors treating patients wherever possible A healthcare worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Suffering patients plead for oxygen A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India in mourning A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India's younger population also hit This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious' The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake 'Swallowing our city's people like a monster' The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Vaccine drive falling behind India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from Saturday. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum



"In my condition, while I was recovering, it was numbing to watch news of oxygen shortages, and see the dearth of ICU beds and realize all the hurdles in treatment that ordinary people are facing," he added.

"I was lucky that I possibly got a mild case, or that I was quick to quarantine myself and begin treatment," he said.

"I sometimes wonder what many other people who are unaware of the effects of this deadly disease may be going through," he added.

Sharma got a positive test result on the night of April 24, six days after he first felt symptoms, and three days after his swab collection.

"I was lucky to have begun medication. If I had not, and waited on the test results, it would have been a different story."