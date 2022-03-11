 Defense expert Lawrence J. Korb talks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.03.2022

DW News

Defense expert Lawrence J. Korb talks to DW

Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens Iran nuclear talks 11.03.2022

14.03.2022 A view shows a building and vehicles destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine sees escalation of offensive 14.03.2022

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Odesa prepares to counter Russian offensive 14.03.2022

The situation near the cities of Irpin and Bucha, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pictured on March 11, 2022. (CTK Photo/Pavel Nemecek)

Russia expands military campaign across Ukraine 12.03.2022

HANDOUT - 19.03.2022, Ukraine, Kiew: In diesem vom Presseb¸ro des ukrainischen Pr‰sidenten zur Verf¸gung gestellten Videostandbild spricht der ukrainische Pr‰sident Wolodymyr Selenskyj fr¸hen Samstag den 19.03.2022. Foto: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollst‰ndiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.03.2022

Egyptian men work in a bakery at a market in Cairo, on March 17, 2022. - Soaring bread prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bitten into the purchasing power of consumers in Egypt, a leading importer of wheat from the former Soviet states. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon fears food crisis as Ukraine war continues 20.03.2022

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a damaged residential building after Russia shelled the area in the southern city of Mykolaiv in Ukraine on Monday, March 7, 2022. Ukraine s military says it is fighting fierce battles with Russian forces on the edge of Mykolaiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odessa in the west. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KYV2022030715 UkrainianxStatexEmergencyxServic

Russian missile strike on Ukrainian military base 20.03.2022

07/03/2022 Helfer verteilen Lebensmittel an Menschen, die vor dem Krieg in der Ukraine fliehen, am Hauptbahnhof in Berlin. Über eine Million Menschen, hauptsächlich ukrainische Frauen und Kinder sowie Ausländer, die in der Ukraine leben oder arbeiten, sind aus der Ukraine geflohen, da die derzeitige russische Militärinvasion weiterhin wachsende Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung fordert.

Ukraine refugees: Volunteers help at Berlin main station 19.03.2022

5.3.2022*** A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge as people flee the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukraine: Pets evacuated, rescue groups send aid to animals in danger 17.03.2022

As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.

07.03.2022 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, left, to the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, March 7, 2022. New Zealand's government plans to rush through a new law this week that will enable it to impose economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

New Zealand announces new measures to support Ukraine 15.03.2022

New Zealand will provide work visas to Ukrainian family members of Ukrainian-born citizens. The government also vowed further humanitarian aid for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a speech on national security strategy ahead of a panel discussion at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presents Germany's national security strategy 18.03.2022

The German government has pledged a one-off investment of €100 billion to modernize its armed forces following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainische Flüchtlinge in Rumänien, in Giurgiulesti, und Freiwillige, die ihnen helfen. Alle Fotos hat unsere Korrespondentin Sabina Fati gemacht. Copyright: Sabina Fati/DW

Single mothers, speeding cars: Ukrainian refugees flee west to Romania 07.03.2022

Some Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania by foot, while others drove their luxury cars west. What they all had in common was a fear of Russian attacks in nearby Odesa. Sabina Fati reports from Giurgiulesti.