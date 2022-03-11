Defense expert Lawrence J. Korb talks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.
New Zealand will provide work visas to Ukrainian family members of Ukrainian-born citizens. The government also vowed further humanitarian aid for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
The German government has pledged a one-off investment of €100 billion to modernize its armed forces following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Some Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania by foot, while others drove their luxury cars west. What they all had in common was a fear of Russian attacks in nearby Odesa. Sabina Fati reports from Giurgiulesti.
