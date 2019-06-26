Defendants confess to child sex abuse at German campsite

Two of the three main defendants standing trial for sexually abusing dozens of children at a campsite in a small town in western Germany confessed on Thursday to nearly all the charges brought against them.

More than 40 children between the ages of 3 and 14 are were sexually abused on a campsite in Lügde over the years in a sprawling pedophilia case that has also triggered investigations into the failings of the local youth welfare office and police.

The charges against Andreas V., who lived there permanently, includes 298 criminal offenses. His neighbor Mario S. also confess to the crimes of sexually abusing children, he also watched and directed abuse via online chat with the third defendant, Heiko V.

Andreas V. and Mario S. confessed to the majority of the charges against them on the first day of the trial at the Regional Court in Detmold. It was initially unclear if Heiko V. would also confess.

Three men on trial for abusing dozens of children

(AFP, dpa)